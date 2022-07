The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame has extended until Saturday a special price of $75 for tickets to its Aug. 20 induction banquet.

Thereafter, tickets will sold at $90, pending continued availability.

The 2021 inductees are Bill Gracey, Lou Pierotti, Herb Stinson, Emanuel “Manny” Smith and Gene Torres Sr.

Pierotti, Smith and Torres are being inducted posthumously.

The banquet will be staged at the Albuquerque Convention Center.