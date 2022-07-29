Amazing youth golf win for Roswell’s Jones

(Click here for boys and girls tournament results.)

Don’t ever count Peyton Jones out.

Skyler Woods, a 16-year-old from Kirtland, learned that lesson at the 18th hole of the New Mexico-West Texas Boys Amateur Championship Thursday at Paradise Hills Golf Course.

Woods had led nearly wire to wire in the 36-hole tournament entering the final hole, when he had a two-stroke lead. Jones, an 18-year-old from Roswell, stepped up with a spectacular second shot to give himself a 5-foot birdie putt opportunity. After Woods made double bogey, Jones drained it to win the title by one stroke, as he finished at 4-under-par 140 (70-70).

Meanwhile, Woods stumbled on the final hole from his opening shot, which hooked left and deep into some bushes. He chose an unplayable ruling that cost him a stroke when he dropped his ball out of the bushes for play. He later two-putted on the green, one from 5 feet out against the wind, that basically cost him the championship.

“It was really awesome,” Jones said of his performance on the 18th hole. “It’s a definite confidence booster to know that I can come up in the clutch.”

Jones, who soon will be a freshman at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, said he once won a tournament in Texas when he trailed by four strokes entering the 18th hole. Jones made birdie there too and forced a playoff.

This win felt just as great.

For his second shot on No. 18, Jones chipped with a sand wedge onto the green from about 170 feet out to get the ball at 5 feet from the up for his birdie chance. What’s more, Jones’ ball rested above the hole and he could putt it in toward the wind’s direction, making for an easier shot than Woods’ 5-footer for bogey that was rolling against the wind. Woods was short on that one.

Still, Woods was pleased with his overall effort, and he said after Thursday’s second round that he had quickly moved on from the disappointing finish. Before the NM-WT Am Championship, Woods won the Native Youth Golf Championship, earning first place in the age 16-18 division to qualify to compete in the Notah Begay III Boys Junior Golf Championship in Koasati Pines at Coushatta in Kinder, Louisiana, Nov. 7-9.

GIRLS: First-round leader Alexis Reyes of El Paso said she still felt nervous and afraid she might lose – even with a three-stroke lead for the majority of the final round.

No worries as it turned out. She finished on top with the New Mexico-West Texas Amateur Girls Championship at 2-over 146. That was five strokes better than runner-up Amara Montoya, who will be a freshman at St. Pius next month.

“My golf coach told me, always view the hole as if it’s a playoff hole,” Reyes said. “That was my mentality.”

One of Reyes’ golf coaches is Jason Black, the boys and girls golf coach at Rio Rancho High.

Reyes said she also had extra motivation to win because her reward from her mother would be free basketball shoes. Reyes also excels in club basketball. She once scored 33 points in a game that had six-minute quarters.

Montoya said she was pleased with the way she played and gained confidence for finishing second.

Montoya will next play in the U.S. Girls Junior PGA Championship at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Palos Park, Illinois, Aug. 2-5. She qualified for the event by finishing second at last month’s qualifier at UNM Championship Golf Course.