Downs’ horse racing season opens Saturday

Horse racing at the Albuquerque Downs is back and in a big, momentous way.

This Saturday will kick off a stretch of 38 days of racing that ends on Oct. 1. The total estimated purse payout for racing this season will reach close to $11 million, the most in Albuquerque Downs history, said Downs president of racing Don Cook, who has been working at the race track for 33 years.

The 84-year-old racetrack remained open for racing in 2020, yet with no fans during the coronavirus pandemic. Albuquerque Downs could only benefit from TV simulcast deals, which helped the racetrack return in 2021 with more racing.

Last year, average daily purses at the track continually averaged $300,000, a track record, Cook said.

This Saturday the first of 10 races for quarter horses and thoroughbreds begin at 6:05 p.m. The total prize money from Saturday’s races is $276,400. Race No. 6, at 8:10 p.m., features the highest purse at $50,000.

After Saturday’s opener, racing takes place at Albuquerque Downs on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 6:05 p.m.; and on Sundays starting at 1:30 p.m. The schedule changes for start times during the state fair in September, when there will be no night racing.

The crowds tend to increase during the state fair, Cook said. The state fair’s attendance sometimes exceeds 200,000 and many of them make their way to the racetrack.

“I know when we ran in 2020 that was an eerie feeling with the horses running with absolutely no one in the grandstand,” Cook said. “It makes you realize this sport is about the fans because they come out and support it. It’s just the role of the crowd is a big part of the industry. We learned that without fans you don’t have much.”

September’s action will feature the New Mexico State Quarter Horse Futurity with a track-record purse of $600,000. Trials for the race are on Sept. 8 and the finals on Sept. 25.

Cook is also excited for next year’s annual race, which is expected to up the record purse to $1 million.