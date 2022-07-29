Even in loss, Isotopes hurler finds encouragement

There was, even after a listless 4-1 defeat, a true silver lining for the Albuquerque Isotopes.

And it wasn’t to be found in the rain clouds that delayed the start of the Isotopes-Las Vegas Aviators game by an hour Thursday night.

No Isotopes pitcher has had a more turbulent June and July than 6-foot-6 righty Ashton Goudeau, but Thursday was easily the sharpest of his nine starts with Albuquerque since he arrived a couple of months ago after being optioned by parent Colorado.

Goudeau twirled five excellent innings, surrendering three hits and a single run, while striking out five. He looked nothing like the pitcher who had labored through nearly all of his eight previous starts, which created an ERA of 13.33 entering Thursday night. In his most recent outing, he went only a third of an inning, giving up five earned runs.

That ERA fell by nearly two runs after this start.

“Going back to being a starter (after serving in a long-relief role in the early part of the season with the Rockies), there’s been a little bit of inconsistency in my delivery,” said Goudeau, who turned 30 on Saturday. “I’ve been able to iron that out over the last couple of weeks.”

The most significant change, he said, was the reintroduction of a slider, a pitch he said he abandoned three years ago. That slider was biting and particularly effective Thursday, as he worked it on the outer half to right-handed hitters and the inner half to lefties.

“I had been messing with it, like right before the All-Star break, and I wanted to bring it back to have something that broke left off my fastball,” Goudeau said. “So I just started throwing it in bullpen sessions … it felt pretty good today, so we kept going to it.”

Goudeau had an excellent spring training, and he was on Colorado’s Opening Day roster.

It’s been a struggle of late, but Goudeau said it was best to wipe the previous starts off the slate and focus on building off of Thursday’s effort.

“I would say a big adjustment in coming back from the bullpen to starting again is, you get tired pretty early,” he said. “There was a lot of getting out of my mechanics, a lot of opening up too early, a lot of yanking the ball across the zone, and then your stuff won’t be as sharp as it needs to be. It was one of those things I had to keep working on.”

As for the game itself, the Isotopes and Aviators – perhaps exhausted from swinging themselves silly the previous two days, having combined for 46 runs in the first two games of this series, with Albuquerque winning 15-7 and 15-9 – settled in for what was an uneventful, low-scoring affair on Thursday in front of an announced crowd of 5,567.

It wasn’t until the top of the seventh that anything of consequence happened offensively, and that was a three-run spot by Las Vegas. That included a two-run double to right-center by the nine-hole hitter, Kevin Smith, to break a 1-1 tie.

Las Vegas pitching limited the Isotopes to three hits, including Carlos Perez’s first-inning RBI double to left.

Goudeau was not around at the end and didn’t get a decision, but he was the one Isotope who stood out most prominently.

And he had an inkling of what was to come during his bullpen session prior to first pitch.

“Right before the game, I was talking to (catcher) Dom (Nuñez) walking in, and I told him the stuff is there.

“The curveball is sharp, the change-up is good, the fastball feels like it has good life. Everything is doing what it needs to do,” Goudeau said.

NOTE: Las Vegas assistant hitting coach Jason Hart holds the distinction of hitting the first home run in the history of Isotopes Park, on April 11, 2003.

Actually, Hart hit the first three homers in the park’s history, having clubbed two more bombs on April 12 as a member of the Oklahoma Redhawks.

