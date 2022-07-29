 Russia's Lavrov says he will discuss US prisoner swap offer - Albuquerque Journal

Russia’s Lavrov says he will discuss US prisoner swap offer

By Vladimir Isachenkov / Associated Press

MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that he’s open to a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss a possible prisoner swap involving American basketball star Brittney Griner.

Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had offered Russia a deal that would bring home Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. A person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government proposed trading convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner.

Speaking on a visit to Uzbekistan, Lavrov said his ministry had received an official U.S. request for a call after Blinken made the statement. Russia’s top diplomat said he would be ready once he returns to Moscow and that the timing of the call was being worked out.

Lavrov said he was open to discussing the prisoner exchange, even though the Foreign Ministry hasn’t been involved in previous discussions on the issue.

“I will listen to what he has to say,” Lavrov added.

Asked Thursday about the U.S. offer, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied that prisoner swaps were typically negotiated discreetly behind the scenes.

“We know that such issues are discussed without any such release of information,” Peskov told reporters during a conference call. “Normally, the public learns about it when the agreements are already implemented.”

Blinken’s comments marked the first time the U.S. government publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure Griner’s release. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and player for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury was arrested at a Moscow airport in mid-February when inspectors found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Griner’s arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington ahead of Russia sending troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Griner’s five months of detention have raised strong criticism among teammates and supporters in the United States.

Her trial on drug charges started in a court outside Moscow this month, and she testified Wednesday that she didn’t know how the cartridges ended up in her bag but that she had a doctor’s recommendation to use cannabis to treat career-related pain.

The 31-year-old has pleaded guilty but said she had no criminal intent in bringing the cartridges to Russia and packed in haste for her return to play in a Russian basketball league during the WNBA’s offseason. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.

The Biden administration has faced political pressure to free Griner and other Americans whom the U.S. has declared to be “wrongfully detained” — a designation sharply rejected by Russian officials.

Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges in 2020. He and his family have vigorously asserted his innocence. The U.S. government has denounced the charges as false.

Russia has for years expressed interest in the release of Bout, a Russian arms dealer once labeled the “Merchant of Death.” He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 on charges that he schemed to illegally sell millions of dollars in weapons.

___

Matthew Lee and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Griner’s case at https://apnews.com/hub/brittney-griner

Home » Sports » Russia’s Lavrov says he will discuss US prisoner swap offer

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
City more than six months into zero-fare bus experiment
ABQnews Seeker
Supporters say they’re pleased, but some ... Supporters say they’re pleased, but some riders cite security concerns
2
Rio Rancho man gets 48 years in death of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rape and strangulation of young girl ... Rape and strangulation of young girl horrified community
3
Neighbor noticed change in Victoria’s demeanor
ABQnews Seeker
Fabian Gonzales attends the trial virtually ... Fabian Gonzales attends the trial virtually due to COVID as court case nears its end
4
Breaking bronze: Walt and Jesse to be unveiled
ABQnews Seeker
'Breaking Bad' stars are ambassadors for ... 'Breaking Bad' stars are ambassadors for Albuquerque
5
PED gets pushback on discipline initiative
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker wants focus on learning Lawmaker wants focus on learning
6
Albuquerque Museum Foundation returns Indigenous items to Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Olmec greenstone sculptures, a figure from ... Olmec greenstone sculptures, a figure from Zacatecas, bowls buried with tombs and other clay figurines date back thousands of years
7
Lawmakers mull future educational priorities
ABQnews Seeker
Quality training for educators, school leaders ... Quality training for educators, school leaders are a few ideas
8
Report details welfare check on man killed by APD
ABQnews Seeker
Assessment determined man wasn’t homicidal day ... Assessment determined man wasn’t homicidal day before shooting
9
'These children need us': M'tucci fundraiser to help Grief ...
ABQnews Seeker
Restaurant will donate 20% of all ... Restaurant will donate 20% of all July 30 sales to support programs
10
What’s happening in ABQ July 29-August 4
Coming This Week
'Topes? Tiger Day? A Halestorm? Take ... 'Topes? Tiger Day? A Halestorm? Take your pick of those things and more