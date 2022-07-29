 Chief: Bottle-magnified sunlight ignited Possum Kingdom fire - Albuquerque Journal

Chief: Bottle-magnified sunlight ignited Possum Kingdom fire

By Terry Wallace / Associated Press

Sunlight magnified by glass bottles in an open garbage can ignited paper trash, starting a 500-acre (200-hectare) North Texas wildfire that destroyed five homes, fire officials said Thursday.

The July 18 fire on Possum Kingdom Lake’s western shore, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth, took eight days to fully contain.

Chief Bonnie Watkins of the Possum Kingdom West Side Volunteer Fire Department found a trash can packed with party trash that included paper goods, food and numerous glass bottles, according to a department statement Thursday.

Watkins concluded that a wind gust opened the can lid, allowing sunlight magnified by the glass bottles to ignite the paper. The fire built rapidly until the fire spilled from the can and spread to nearby cedar trees, the statement said.

Rich Johnson, a spokesman for the Insurance Council of Texas, a nonprofit insurance industry association, said he had never heard of such a freakish cause for a wildfire.

“A fire started in a trash can is one thing, but one caused by sunlight magnified by glass bottles? That’s a new one,” Johnson said.

North Texas has been plagued by numerous explosive wildfires fostered by extreme drought conditions combined with temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) and wind gusts.

Another fire that began the same day as the Possum Kingdom Lake fire continued to burn Thursday about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth. However, a multi-agency firefighting team continued to make slow by steady progress in containing the Chalk Mountain Fire that has blackened 10 1/2 square miles (27 1/4 square kilometers), destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others.

In a statement, team officials said crews had improved containment from 50% to 53% from Wednesday to Thursday and crews suppressed a particularly stubborn portion of the fire with bulldozers Thursday. However, they also continued to strengthen fire lines and attack hotspots as conditions remained critically conducive to ignitions and spreading.

The cause of the Chalk Mountain Fire has not yet been determined.

Home » Around the Region » Chief: Bottle-magnified sunlight ignited Possum Kingdom fire

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
US to fill border wall gaps at open area ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Biden administration on Thursday authorized ... The Biden administration on Thursday authorized completion of the Trump-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall in an open area of southern Arizona near Yuma that has ...
2
Pen misinformation bleeds into Arizona primary
Around the Region
Election officials in Arizona's largest county ... Election officials in Arizona's largest county won't soon forget #SharpieGate -- the social media uproar that emerged after the 2020 election based on the ...
3
2 dead, 10 injured in SUV rollover near US-Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two people died and 10 were ... Two people died and 10 were injured Wednesday when the SUV they were in rolled over in southeastern New Mexico about eight miles from ...
4
Police: Woman who opened fire at Dallas airport shot ...
Around the Region
A woman accused of firing several ... A woman accused of firing several gunshots inside a Dallas airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant because she allegedly ...
5
Body near Lake Mead swimming site 3rd to surface ...
Around the Region
Another body has surfaced at Lake ... Another body has surfaced at Lake Mead -- this time in a swimming area where water levels have dropped as the Colorado River reservoir ...
6
Yuma man accused of fatally stabbing brother, sister-in-law
Around the Region
A man has been arrested in ... A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbings of his younger brother and sister-in-law at a Yuma home, police said Tuesday. Yuma police ...
7
Appeals court upholds Texas block on school mask mandates
Around the Region
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive ... Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that forbids school districts from imposing mask mandates on schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has ...
8
Man arrested for allegedly firing at suburban Denver police
Around the Region
Police have arrested a 29-year-old man ... Police have arrested a 29-year-old man they say fired at officers who were responding to a disturbance at a home in suburban Denver on ...
9
To'hajiilee water pipeline on track
ABQnews Seeker
A plastic bottle filled with rust-colored ... A plastic bottle filled with rust-colored water at his side, George Mihalik holds up a ...