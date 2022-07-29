South Valley’s first Chick-fil-A under construction

The South Valley is getting its first Chick-fil-A.

The popular chicken chain is adding a new location in the Las Estancias shopping center between Coors and Rio Bravo. According to Bernalillo County records, the project received a building permit for 3911 Las Estancias SW in December.

Chick-fil-A Inc. confirmed in a statement Friday that the South Valley location will open in late fall this year.

Local subcontractor Chavez Concrete said its crews started laying concrete for the building more than a month ago. Main Frame Construction Corp. is also involved in the project, .

Chick-fil-A joins several other national chains — including Chili’s Grill & Bar, Starbucks and Whataburger — that have moved into the South Valley shopping center.

The new restaurant will be Chick-Fil-A’s ninth location in Albuquerque, and 15th in New Mexico. The chain’s presence has been growing in the city since the first Albuquerque location was opened in 2008.