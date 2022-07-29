 BCSO: Man fatally shot at West Side gas station - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO: Man fatally shot at West Side gas station

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man was shot and killed Thursday night at a gas station in Southwest Albuquerque.

Authorities released a photo of a man believed to have been involved in a homicide Thursday afternoon at a gas station on the West Side. (BCSO)
Authorities released a photo of a woman believed to have been involved in a homicide Thursday night on Albuquerque’s West Side. (BCSO)
A truck believed to have been involved in a homicide Thursday night outside a gas station in Southwest Albuquerque (BCSO)

Angelina Navarro, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said the suspects fled the homicide in a stolen blue 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 with New Mexico license plate AFAX64.

Navarro shared photos of the truck and a man and woman believed to have been involved in the incident.

She said deputies responded around 8 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the 7-Eleven at 4321 Coors Blvd SW, near Gun Club. Deputies found a man dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

“Witnesses advised two men were in an altercation in the gas station parking lot when gunshots were heard,” Navarro said.

She said detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved.

Tips: Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO Detective Carroll at (505) 263-5617 or email the agency at ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov.
Home » ABQnews Seeker » BCSO: Man fatally shot at West Side gas station

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
BCSO: Man fatally shot at West Side gas station
ABQnews Seeker
A man was shot and killed ... A man was shot and killed Thursday night at a gas station in Southwest Albuquerque. Angelina Navarro, a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said ...
2
South Valley’s first Chick-fil-A under construction
ABQnews Seeker
The South Valley is getting its ... The South Valley is getting its first Chick-fil-A. The popular chicken chain is adding a new location in the Las Estancias shopping center between ...
3
Breaking bronze: Walt and Jesse to be unveiled
ABQnews Seeker
'Breaking Bad' stars are ambassadors for ... 'Breaking Bad' stars are ambassadors for Albuquerque
4
Cat fight
ABQnews Seeker
Polish institute classifies cats as alien ... Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species, which has some cat lovers hissed off
5
The case of the clothes dryer: A Harvey mystery
ABQnews Seeker
While Harvey the dog’s anxiety eased, ... While Harvey the dog’s anxiety eased, his lunging at the dryer continued
6
Albuquerque Museum Foundation returns Indigenous items to Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Olmec greenstone sculptures, a figure from ... Olmec greenstone sculptures, a figure from Zacatecas, bowls buried with tombs and other clay figurines date back thousands of years
7
'These children need us': M'tucci fundraiser to help Grief ...
ABQnews Seeker
Restaurant will donate 20% of all ... Restaurant will donate 20% of all July 30 sales to support programs
8
Report details welfare check on man killed by APD
ABQnews Seeker
Assessment determined man wasn’t homicidal day ... Assessment determined man wasn’t homicidal day before shooting
9
Lawmakers mull future educational priorities
ABQnews Seeker
Quality training for educators, school leaders ... Quality training for educators, school leaders are a few ideas