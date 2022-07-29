 Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

KEYSTONE, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a halt to the expansion of a Rocky Mountains ski resort after contractors mistakenly demolished protected alpine tundra to create a temporary road.

The Keystone Resort project involving new trails and lifts was stopped after officials saw work crews carving the path into protected land outside the approved construction area, The Colorado Sun reported Friday.

“We were surprised and disappointed to see this for sure,” said Scott Fitzwilliams, the supervisor of the White River National Forest for the U.S. Forest Service. But he added that the mistake was “not a catastrophic ecological event.”

The order to stop work issued earlier this month suspended development of Keystone Resort’s 0.9- square-mile (2.3-square kilometers) and 16-trail expansion until the environmental impacts of the unauthorized road are evaluated.

Keystone Resort is owned by Vail Resorts, Inc. and the company has hired a restoration firm to help mitigate and repair the damage.

“We deeply regret the impact this unauthorized construction activity has had on the environment that our team works carefully to protect every day,” Keystone manager Chris Sorensen said in a statement this week.

Other ski areas owned by Vail Resorts have faced setbacks recently.

At Park City Mountain Resort in Utah, the local planning commission rejected plans for expanded lift capacity following complaints that additional parking was needed.

And approval for Vail Ski Resort to build affordable housing was retracted by the town council after the property was condemned because it is deemed critical for bighorn sheep.

Home » Around the Region » Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
City more than six months into zero-fare bus experiment
ABQnews Seeker
Supporters say they’re pleased, but some ... Supporters say they’re pleased, but some riders cite security concerns
2
Rio Rancho man gets 48 years in death of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rape and strangulation of young girl ... Rape and strangulation of young girl horrified community
3
BCSO: Man fatally shot at West Side gas station
ABQnews Seeker
A man was shot and killed ... A man was shot and killed Thursday night at a gas station in Southwest Albuquerque. Angelina Navarro, a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said ...
4
Neighbor noticed change in Victoria’s demeanor
ABQnews Seeker
Fabian Gonzales attends the trial virtually ... Fabian Gonzales attends the trial virtually due to COVID as court case nears its end
5
Breaking bronze: Walt and Jesse to be unveiled
ABQnews Seeker
'Breaking Bad' stars are ambassadors for ... 'Breaking Bad' stars are ambassadors for Albuquerque
6
PED gets pushback on discipline initiative
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker wants focus on learning Lawmaker wants focus on learning
7
Albuquerque Museum Foundation returns Indigenous items to Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Olmec greenstone sculptures, a figure from ... Olmec greenstone sculptures, a figure from Zacatecas, bowls buried with tombs and other clay figurines date back thousands of years
8
Lawmakers mull future educational priorities
ABQnews Seeker
Quality training for educators, school leaders ... Quality training for educators, school leaders are a few ideas
9
Report details welfare check on man killed by APD
ABQnews Seeker
Assessment determined man wasn’t homicidal day ... Assessment determined man wasn’t homicidal day before shooting
10
'These children need us': M'tucci fundraiser to help Grief ...
ABQnews Seeker
Restaurant will donate 20% of all ... Restaurant will donate 20% of all July 30 sales to support programs