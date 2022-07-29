Call for artists for Albuquerque billboard competition

As fall cools summer’s blaze, Albuquerque residents can expect a crop of artistic billboards.

Mural and billboard artist Jodie Herrera is curating a public art exhibition slated for Oct. 24. The Albuquerque artist is launching an open call for submissions reflecting the theme “Soul of a Nation.”

The exhibit will explore social justice issues centering on Black, Indigenous and womxn of color, transgender and non-binary people and the fight for equity, justice and liberation. Topics may include reproductive justice, LGBTQIA+ issues, the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous womxn, representation, the Equal Rights Amendment, womxn’s empowerment and more.

“If your art speaks to that, it could be anything,” the Albuquerque artist said.

Herrera developed the idea after attending Miami’s Art Basel, a leading global platform connecting collectors, galleries and artists. She met Travis Rix, co-founder of the nonprofit SaveArtSpace. The organization seeks to transform advertising space into public art by the local community. SaveArtSpace is sponsoring “Soul of a Nation.”

“He had been following my artwork for a few years,” Herrera said. “He enjoyed the message and the intention behind my work.”

Herrera boasts murals across Albuquerque, as well as billboards here and in New York and Santa Fe.

“I feel that murals are probably one of the most accessible forms of art,” she said. “They belong to everybody and they are inclusive.”

Artists must submit their work for the Albuquerque billboard competition by Sept. 6. There is a $10 donation per image submission to participate. Each donation is tax-deductible and supports the cost of the public art. Herrera encouraged each artist to submit up to 10 images. The chosen artists will be announced on Sept. 26, with installation following the week of Oct. 24.

“It’s an open call submission for all ages,” she said. “It doesn’t matter where you are in your art career.”

Herrera hopes to raise enough funds to produce from five to six billboards.

To submit artwork, visit form.jotform.com/saveartspace/soul-of-a-nation-upload-form.