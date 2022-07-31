New Mexico has become the land of disposable life

Get ready my fellow New Mexicans, your state is soon to become the abortion equivalent of the ubiquitous 7-Eleven convenience store thanks to a progressive governor and a doctrinaire Democratic Legislature that care more for living voters than womb-bound future ones.

Tough words admittedly, but it’s time we all took the gloves off and stopped hiding behind a sense of fair play or giving the left the benefit of the doubt when it comes to their real attitudes toward human life. Truth is, their actions show they care more about protecting their ideology than protecting innocent life. This whole “reproductive health care argument” and a “woman’s right to choose” is just a smoke screen for a self-centered egotistical bias toward women who don’t want to suffer the inconvenience of bearing a child. While I’m willing to admit there are instances when an abortion can be morally justified – in cases of rape and incest and when there is a real and present danger to the health of the mother – those instances are few and far between the millions of abortions that occur every year in the USA.

It pains me to say it, but we have become a nation of blame-shifters. “It was his fault that I got pregnant!” “Of course I knew what a missed menstrual period means, but I knew that I could always get an abortion if I was pregnant, so no big deal.”

Now that the Supreme Court has reversed the Roe versus Wade decision of 1973, we will soon see if our states will also avoid their responsibility to protect human life, or, as with the recent easing of marijuana laws, they will see dollar signs in the continuance or expansion of their abortion industry. New Mexico will probably become a one-stop shop for out-of-state expectant mothers. “Come to New Mexico. Bienvenidos. End your pregnancy here in just 24 hours and use the rest of your time to see our glorious Land of Enchantment. See the sights. Taste our culture that celebrates life in all its forms.”

What hypocrisy. The native peoples of New Mexico have always revered life. Elizabeth Terrill wrote a piece for the Navajo Times in which she said, “As a Native American woman, I know this (that life is sacred and begins at conception) to be true at a fundamental level. It has taken centuries for our Native peoples to be afforded the human rights that all people deserve by their very nature. Precisely because of our history of being discarded and disdained, we have an obligation to stand for those who are today being denied the rights that we have fought so hard to obtain.”

How did our state go from one that respected and revered indigenous people’s cultural and religious beliefs about the sanctity of life to an abortion sanctuary state? The answer is simple – politics, simply politics. A true-blue state, New Mexico has sold its morals for 30 pieces of silver and the prospect of being viewed as progressive rather than a state steeped in traditional values. Human life is expendable. Women must have the sovereign right to decide who lives and who dies, and the state has the responsibility to uphold those new moral rights. That’s basically what Senate Bill 10 passed in the 2021 legislative session says.

Given the laws being passed in neighboring states limiting abortions, we are bound to see an influx of abortion tourism. This will please the pro-abortion zealots, but it will really please organizations like Planned Parenthood that stand to do a land office business. Abortion gold has been found in them thar hills. At a time when the left is steadfastly protecting the lives of (undocumented) immigrants pouring into our country it strikes me as paradoxical that we are willing to sever the lifelines of the innocent and vulnerable unborn. Is this the new New Mexico True? If so, count me out.

Stephan Helgesen is a retired career U.S. diplomat who lived and worked in 30 countries for 25 years. He is the author of 12 books and has written more than 1,200 articles on politics, economics and social trends. He can be reached at: stephan@stephanhelgesen.com

This op-ed was part of a point/counterpoint feature. To read an opposing viewpoint, click here.