Antique show to bring treasure hunters to Expo New Mexico

Each year, the buyers get stronger at the Great Southwestern Antique and Vintage Show.

As producer of the event, it makes Terry Schurmeier excited.

This year is the 23rd event and it takes place Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex at Expo New Mexico.

“Last year the event was put together quickly,” she says. “This year, we’ve had time to plan and are making it one of the best coming back from the pandemic.”

A benefit sneak preview will take place from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Tickets for the benefit event are $100 and benefit KNME PBS, University of New Mexico Hospital, Popejoy Schooltime Series, VSA Arts of New Mexico, St. Pius High School, Antique Tribal Art Dealers Association and Albuquerque Museum’s Magic Bus Program.

Schurmeier is also the owner of Cowboys & Indians Antiques, located on Central Avenue. The event was designed for treasure hunters looking for a great find.

“We have buyers coming from all over the country,” she says. “We have some East Coast dealers coming to the show because the antique business has changed with the pandemic. Because of that, the dealers are looking to the Southwest for the shows because there’s more space.”

The event has a heavy emphasis on cowboys and expansion in the West.

“The West provided natural resources to our country and has a rich culture that helps balance the urban world of the East,” she says.

This year, Schurmeier will be selling some items from her decades of collecting.

“I’ve collected primarily Native American and Americana textiles for over 40 years,” she says. “I always look for ancient trade beads and fine Navajo blankets and Mexican serapes. I’ve also collected a lot of New Mexican religious materials. Sometimes, you don’t know what you’re going to collect until you see it. That’s what keeps me busy.”

Schurmeier says this year’s event has more dealers than last year and there will be eight additional spaces.

“It will be a full show,” she says. “On Friday, for those that do the early entry, 100% goes to our NMPBS art in education endowment. All of that comes from people who come in on Friday and they have a day to shop when the dealers aren’t so busy.”