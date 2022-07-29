 City settles whistleblower suit for $360K - Albuquerque Journal

City settles whistleblower suit for $360K

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

(Chancey Bush/Journal)

The city of Albuquerque has paid $360,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a former traffic engineer who alleged he was fired after voicing concerns about Albuquerque Rapid Transit and other projects.

John Kolessar, who used to lead the city’s traffic division, filed the whistleblower lawsuit in 2019 against the city and two of his former supervisors. He alleged that he was wrongfully terminated in 2017 “for repeatedly complaining about the city’s failure to adhere to traffic safety rules and ordinances.” His concerns included the configuration of the ART line along Central Avenue, concerns that his lawsuit identified as:

  • “Dangerous and inconvenient” U-turns
  • Removal of “safe and adequate” parking
  • Improper placement of high-intensity activated crosswalk signals
  • “Detrimental effects” on local businesses due to ART-related traffic congestion

Kolessar’s suit alleged he raised non-ART concerns, too, including that the city failed to heed the national standards for traffic signals and signs. He pushed back when supervisors directed him to disregard the standards, which his suit says earned him a “problem employee” label. He was ultimately fired, it says, for driving a work vehicle on personal errands and “other minor personnel infractions.”

According to the settlement agreement, Kolessar “denies the existence of just cause to support his termination and the city denies any and all allegations of unlawful or retaliatory conduct,” but the parties agreed it was in their mutual interest to avoid future legal proceedings.

The city settled the case in late 2021, but the legal department reported it to the City Council just this month as part of a quarterly litigation report. The Kolessar settlement is among 15 the city paid out the first three months of 2022, according to the report. The settlements total $862,000 and cover a range of cases, including lawsuits alleging damages tied to a slip-and-fall at a city park to one claiming age- and disability-based discrimination.

Kolessar’s attorney did not respond to a Journal message Friday afternoon.

The city, meanwhile, said settling his whistleblower case was the best course of action.

“Ultimately it made sense to settle the matter rather than continue legal proceedings and incur further costs,” city spokeswoman Ava Montoya said in a written statement.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » City settles whistleblower suit for $360K

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
City settles whistleblower suit for $360K
ABQnews Seeker
The city of Albuquerque has paid ... The city of Albuquerque has paid $360,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a former traffic engineer who alleged he was fired after voicing ...
2
House passes wildfire, drought package
ABQnews Seeker
As New Mexico endures crippling drought ... As New Mexico endures crippling drought and wildfires, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan bill package that would compensate Calf Canyon/Hermits ...
3
Las Vegas declares water emergency, receives $2.25 million for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Las Vegas declared a state of ... Las Vegas declared a state of emergency this week as ash in the Gallinas River watershed has forced the city to rely on reservoir ...
4
BCSO: Man fatally shot at West Side gas station
ABQnews Seeker
A man was shot and killed ... A man was shot and killed Thursday night at a gas station in Southwest Albuquerque. Angelina Navarro, a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said ...
5
South Valley’s first Chick-fil-A under construction
ABQnews Seeker
The South Valley is getting its ... The South Valley is getting its first Chick-fil-A. The popular chicken chain is adding a new location in the Las Estancias shopping center between ...
6
Breaking bronze: Walt and Jesse to be unveiled
ABQnews Seeker
'Breaking Bad' stars are ambassadors for ... 'Breaking Bad' stars are ambassadors for Albuquerque
7
Cat fight
ABQnews Seeker
Polish institute classifies cats as alien ... Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species, which has some cat lovers hissed off
8
The case of the clothes dryer: A Harvey mystery
ABQnews Seeker
While Harvey the dog’s anxiety eased, ... While Harvey the dog’s anxiety eased, his lunging at the dryer continued
9
Albuquerque Museum Foundation returns Indigenous items to Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Olmec greenstone sculptures, a figure from ... Olmec greenstone sculptures, a figure from Zacatecas, bowls buried with tombs and other clay figurines date back thousands of years