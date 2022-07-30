 Aggies get to work in prep for 2022 football season - Albuquerque Journal

Aggies get to work in prep for 2022 football season

By ABQJournal News Staff

New Mexico State first-year head football coach Jerry Kill speaks to his gathered Aggies during Friday’s workout, the first of preseason camp.
The Aggies are one of a handful of teams getting a head start on practices since they have a Week Zero game – Aug. 27 vs. Nevada at Aggie Memorial Stadium. New Mexico, for example, begins workouts next weekend ahead of the Lobos’ Sept. 3 home and season opener against Maine.
Kill is taking over from Doug Martin, and New Mexico State is coming off a 2-10 season in 2021.
It’s the final season for the football Aggies as an independent prior to joining Conference USA in 2023.
Home » From the newspaper » Aggies get to work in prep for 2022 football season

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Aggies get to work in prep for 2022 football ...
College
New Mexico State first-year head football ... New Mexico State first-year head football coach Jerry Kill speaks to his gathered Aggies during Frid ...
2
Brown expects, and is expected, to lead Lobo hoops ...
College
Cibola grad Amaya Brown is in ... Cibola grad Amaya Brown is in full now-or-never mode
3
Uncommon soccer camp brings World Cup flavor to ABQ
Featured Sports
As lightning sizzled on the far ... As lightning sizzled on the far western horizon Tuesday afternoon, about 50 teenage — and adul ...
4
UNM's Andrea Howard to represent MW as nominee for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Following the announcement earlier this month ... Following the announcement earlier this month that softball's Andrea Howard was named a University of New Mexico nominee for the NCAA Woman of the ...
5
Wil Collins wins Inspirato Colorado Open
Golf
Wil Collins, a former University of ... Wil Collins, a former University of New Mexico golfer, overcame a two-stroke deficit through the first four holes to make seven birdies over the ...
6
Lobos' young leader: Luke Wysong
College
Back when Luke Wysong went to ... Back when Luke Wysong went to Mountain View Middle School in Rio Rancho, he said he needed speech therapy to overcome stuttering. Through several ...
7
Equal pay for UNM coaches makes for a complicated ...
College
Revenue is a factor in differing ... Revenue is a factor in differing salaries
8
TBT co-founder sees big future for games in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The co-founder of TBT (The Basketball ... The co-founder of TBT (The Basketball Tournament) says he sees 'extraordinarily high' potential for the event's growth in the Pit.
9
Preseason All-Mountain West: Pair of ex-metro stars, pair of ...
College
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – ... LAS VEGAS, Nev. – University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales can be happy about San Diego ...