Aggies get to work in prep for 2022 football season By ABQJournal News Staff Friday, July 29th, 2022 at 8:00PM New Mexico State first-year head football coach Jerry Kill speaks to his gathered Aggies during Friday's workout, the first of preseason camp.The Aggies are one of a handful of teams getting a head start on practices since they have a Week Zero game – Aug. 27 vs. Nevada at Aggie Memorial Stadium. New Mexico, for example, begins workouts next weekend ahead of the Lobos' Sept. 3 home and season opener against Maine.Kill is taking over from Doug Martin, and New Mexico State is coming off a 2-10 season in 2021.It's the final season for the football Aggies as an independent prior to joining Conference USA in 2023.