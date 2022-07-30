Isotopes reaffirm ties with Cranston, Paul and two iconic shows

Even television stars want to unwind a bit after a long day’s work.

When self-professed baseball fanatic Bryan Cranston would punch the clock at the end of the day filming “Breaking Bad” in Albuquerque from 2007 through 2013, he enjoyed one thing in particular.

“So often, I would finish work and then say, ‘Oh, the (Albuquerque Isotopes) game is still on.’ So I’d drive over from Q Studios to the park, and maybe just see a couple innings, but it was OK,” Cranston told the Journal in a recent interview.

“It was like it was great just to watch minor league baseball.”

Cranston and fellow “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul on Saturday night find their way back to Isotopes Park – home of the team that managed to find its way at least a half dozen times through the years into the on-air worlds of “Breaking Bad” and its wildly popular prequel “Better Call Saul.”

The two stars will promote their co-owned “Dos Hombres” mezcal and host a charity silent auction at the team’s game against the Las Vegas Aviators. But they say they also want to thank Albuquerque for being the home to the shows and couldn’t think of a better opportunity to do that than with Albuquerque’s minor league baseball franchise, which they say always went out of its way to make cast and crew from both shows feel welcome and relaxed.

“We just always wanted to make sure they know that they were welcome to come here, and it wasn’t going to be a circus or for show all the time,” Isotopes general manager John Traub said. “If they just wanted to go to a ball game for a good time, they were always welcome here. And are still always welcome here.”

The relationship through the years included Cranston organizing two charity softball games, the 2016 “Better Call Saul” night with Bob Odenkirk’s lawyer alter-ego plastered on the front of a jersey and just having cast watch action from the stands.

As for the Isotopes finding their way onto the shows, Walter White wore an Isotopes cap in Season 2 of “Breaking Bad” when he first met Saul Goodman. At least three key scenes in “Better Call Saul” have included an Albuquerque Isotopes car air freshener and twice actual game footage from around 2004 was used in “Better Call Saul” with audio of former play-by-play announcers Bob Socci and the late Mike Roberts.

“It helps create the verisimilitude of the show itself,” Cranston said of the desire to use actual Isotopes items or game footage. “It gives it a sense of authenticity.”

Cranston and Paul, who admits he was more of a “theater geek” growing up in Idaho, are expected to throw out first pitches on Saturday and sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” – something they vow to perform better than their friend Odenkirk did in his high-pitched rendition in 2016.

Both say they look forward to just being back at the stadium.

“It was (always) great just to watch minor league baseball, Cranston said. “And I think the reason I love it so much is because these kids still play with that dream, still play with that hope, they put it all out on the field because they need to. It’s a burning desire within them … without the vice of the corruption that can come with success.

“Like for example, Aaron Paul has been completely corrupted by success. It’s a shame what’s happened to him.”

AIR IT OUT: “Better Call Saul” reached out to the team several years back asking for a “dangler” that could be used in a car showing both “Albuquerque” and “Isotopes” that would help in one of their upcoming shows. Not having anything specific to meet that need, the show, with the Isotopes’ permission, contracted locally with ARI Graphix & Signs to make a handful of fake air fresheners used in the show.

Though they aren’t actually items for sale at the stadium, Traub had a handful made for the team, which have been given through the years as gifts. And one hangs in the radio booth of play-by-play announcer Josh Suchon.

SILENT AUCTION: It begins at 5 p.m. and runs through the first pitch of the fifth inning with winning bids announced during the sixth inning. Among the items: signed scripts, posters, props from the show, “Heisenberg” and “Pinkman” Isotopes jerseys and skull tip boots worn by Salamanca cousins in “Better Call Saul.”

ISOTOPES in “BREAKING BAD” AND “BETTER CALL SAUL”

Here are six times the Isotopes made their way into the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul on-air universe:

Breaking Bad (Season 2, Episode 8 — “Better Call Saul”): Walter White is wearing an Albuquerque Isotopes hat and sunglasses when he meets local attorney Saul Goodman for the first time in the lawyer’s office.