MMA: Mayes weighs in; Brown withdraws

In Dallas, Albuquerque-based (Jackson-Wink) heavyweight Don’Tale Mayes (9-4) weighed in at 255 pounds on Friday for his fight Saturday on UFC 277 against New York’s Hamdy Abelwahab.

Abdelwahab (5-0) weighed in at 264 1/2 pounds, just under the allowed maximum of 265.

Mayes’ fight is on the prelim portion of Saturday’s card, scheduled to be streamed on espn+ at 6 p.m.

BROWN WITHDRAWS: In Commerce, California, Albuquerque MMA fighter Amber Brown (7-6) pulled out of her Friday scheduled fight against Pauline Macias (4-2) on an LFA card.

Brown, who has not fought in more than three years, cited a personal emergency as the reason for her withdrawal.