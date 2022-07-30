New reporter joins Journal business desk

Alaina Mencinger has been hired to cover retail and commercial real estate for the Albuquerque Journal’s business desk.

Originally from Phoenix, Mencinger recently graduated from Boston University, where she studied journalism and Spanish. Previously, she freelanced for the Belmont Citizen-Herald and the Watertown Tab; served as the business, science and tech editor for BU News Service, and held the position of editor-in-chief of BU’s chapter of digital food magazine Spoon University.

Mencinger can be reached at 505-823-3924. Tips about businesses opening, closing, expanding or moving may be sent to amencinger@abqjournal.com or submitted online at www.abqjournal.com/biz-tips.