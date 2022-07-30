Briefcase: Retirement community management firm names director

Shay Wallace has joined Haverland Carter LifeStyle Group as corporate director of sales and marketing.

Wallace has more than 12 years of experience in senior living. He started as a marketing director at The Craig Senior Living in Amarillo, Texas. He then took over the marketing for Mirador Senior Living Community in Corpus Christi. From there he became the executive director at ELON Corpus Christi, an assisted living and memory care community. Later he worked as executive director at Plum Creek Place, an Enlivant community, in Amarillo.