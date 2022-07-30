Isotopes slam their way to win vs. Vegas

‘TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Las Vegas

6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTIONS: “Breaking Bad”/”Better Call Saul” silent auction, Green Chile Cheeseburgers night, postgame fireworks. Berm seating goes on sale at 10 a.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

PROBABLES: Aviators RHP Collin Wiles (7-6, 4.95) vs. Isotopes RHP Brandon Gold (4-4, 6.40)

FRIDAY: First baseman Elehuris Montero capped a seven-run second inning with a grand slam, Albuquerque’s 11th of the season and fourth in its last five games, and the home team rode the momentum to an 11-6 victory over Las Vegas at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes have won three of the first four games of this series. (Click here for the box score, here for Pacific Coast League standings.)