Connie Mack World Series final to air nationally Saturday

By ABQJournal News Staff

FARMINGTON — CBS Sports Network is scheduled to air the championship game of the Connie Mack World Series Saturday. Thanks to a dramatic finish Friday night, it will be on tape.

The Cincinnati-area Midland Redskins held on for a 9-8 win over the D-Bats, a team from the Dallas metro area, Friday night in the championship round of the baseball tournament for ages 18-under. Midland’s win ended the double-elimination tourney, and a playback of the game airs in Saturday’s 6 p.m. time slot.

The D-bats could have forced a winner-take-all “if” game with a win and they scored three runs in the seventh before leaving the potential tying run on third base.

Saturday’s playback will be the first national broadcast in the 17-year history of ProView Networks, which brought on Albuquerque talk radio host Jeff Siembieda to do play-by-play and longtime Aztec High baseball coach Kirk Carpenter to offer analysis for the telecast.

CBS Sports Network can be found on DirecTV channel 221 and Dish Network channel 158 in addition to various streaming options.

