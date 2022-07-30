 Sports Speak Up: Should Pitino borrow from Gonzales' (local) hiring playbook? - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up: Should Pitino borrow from Gonzales’ (local) hiring playbook?

By ABQJournal News Staff

ANOTHER UNM basketball assistant coach has left the program after one season. Quoted with how much he loves the people and state of Montana, why did Andy Hill come to UNM in the first place? Apparently a paycheck is a paycheck. Maybe Richard Pitino should take a page from Danny Gonzales and hire a coach from a winning New Mexico high school program to stop the carousel, along with getting some New Mexico flavor? (Volcano Vista’s Greg Brown coached his team last season to a state championship with a 29-0 record.)

— Lobo Town Resident

CONGRATULATIONS to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team for winning the CONCACAF World Championship! Also, congratulations to Sydney McLaughlin and all the other great female athletes at the World Athletics Championship! Now, if only Republican Congressmen and Senators would allow them to control their own bodies, they could really enjoy their successes.

— Rich, Corrales

YOU’D THINK with all that oil money in southern NM, NMSU could buy better players.

— DB

 

Home » From the newspaper » Sports Speak Up: Should Pitino borrow from Gonzales’ (local) hiring playbook?

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Sports Speak Up: Should Pitino borrow from Gonzales' (local) ...
Featured Sports
ANOTHER UNM basketball assistant coach has ... ANOTHER UNM basketball assistant coach has left the program after one season. Quoted with how much he loves the people and state of Montana, ...
2
Connie Mack World Series final to air nationally Saturday
Baseball
CBS Sports Network is scheduled to ... CBS Sports Network is scheduled to air the championship game of the Connie Mack World Series Saturday. Thanks to a dramatic finish Friday night, ...
3
Isotopes slam their way to win vs. Vegas
Featured Sports
'TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Las Vegas  6:35 ... 'TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Las Vegas  6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM PROMOTIONS: 'Breaking Bad'/'Better Call Saul' silent auction, Green Chile Cheeseburgers night, postgame ...
4
Isotopes rekindle ties to Cranston, Paul and two iconic ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Isotopes have long had ... The Albuquerque Isotopes have long had a close relationship -- on air and off -- with the 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' worlds
5
Brown expects, and is expected, to lead Lobo hoops ...
College
Cibola grad Amaya Brown is in ... Cibola grad Amaya Brown is in full now-or-never mode
6
Aggies get to work in prep for 2022 football ...
College
New Mexico State first-year head football ... New Mexico State first-year head football coach Jerry Kill speaks to his gathered Aggies during Frid ...
7
Even in loss, Isotopes hurler finds encouragement
Featured Sports
There was, even after a listless ... There was, even after a listless 4-1 defeat, a true silver lining for the Albuquerque Isotopes.< ...
8
Prep notes: Alumnus Dozal picked to lead Bernalillo hoops
Featured Sports
There have only been five men ... There have only been five men to have coached varsity boys basketball at Bernalillo High School. ...
9
Downs' horse racing season opens Saturday
Featured Sports
Horse racing at the Albuquerque Downs ... Horse racing at the Albuquerque Downs is back and in a big, momentous way.This Saturda ...