MMA: Mayes loses by split decision

In Dallas, Albuquerque-based MMA heavyweight Don’Tale Mayes lost by split decision to New York’s Hamdy Abdelwahab on Saturday in a prelim fight on UFC 277.

Mayes, who trains at Jackson-Wink, is now 9-5. Abdelwahab remains undefeated at 6-0.

The three judges were unanimous in scoring round one for Abdelwahab and round two for Mayes. Two of the three judges scored the third round for Abdelwahab, tipping the outcome his way.