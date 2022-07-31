 MMA: Mayes loses by split decision - Albuquerque Journal

MMA: Mayes loses by split decision

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

In Dallas, Albuquerque-based MMA heavyweight Don’Tale Mayes lost by split decision to New York’s Hamdy Abdelwahab on Saturday in a prelim fight on UFC 277.

Mayes, who trains at Jackson-Wink, is now 9-5. Abdelwahab remains undefeated at 6-0.

The three judges were unanimous in scoring round one for Abdelwahab and round two for Mayes. Two of the three judges scored the third round for Abdelwahab, tipping the outcome his way.

There was no apparent controversy regarding the outcome, given that 20 of 21 media scorecards listed on mmadecisions.com favored Abdelwahab.

Home » Sports » Boxing/MMA » MMA: Mayes loses by split decision

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
MMA: Mayes weighs in; Brown withdraws
Boxing/MMA
In Dallas, Albuquerque-based (Jackson-Wink) heavyweight Don’Tale ... In Dallas, Albuquerque-based (Jackson-Wink) heavyweight Don’Tale Mayes (9-4) weighed in at 255 pounds on Friday for his fight Saturday on UFC 277 against New ...
2
Peña seeks to back up shocker in UFC title ...
Boxing/MMA
Julianna Peña stunned pretty much everyone ... Julianna Peña stunned pretty much everyone but herself when she took the bantamweight title from two-division champion Amanda Nunes in one of the biggest ...
3
Rick Wright: We get more reminders that experience counts
Boxing/MMA
Confidence is great, talent even better. ... Confidence is great, talent even better. But, more often than not, experience wins.Las ...
4
Golden Gloves: Coach says Garrobo can be as good ...
Boxing/MMA
At age 20, Peralta's Alexa Garrobo ... At age 20, Peralta's Alexa Garrobo is older than most amateur boxers with just 10 fights to her cred ...
5
MMA: No shortage of confidence in heavyweight Franklin
Boxing/MMA
The late Norman Vincent Peale, author ... The late Norman Vincent Peale, author of the 1952 best seller "The Power of Positive Thinking," had ...
6
Combat sports: Waterson-Gomez loses in N.Y.; Las Cruces boxer ...
Boxing/MMA
The experts predicted that Brazilian MMA ... The experts predicted that Brazilian MMA fighter Amanda Lemos would defeat Michelle Waterson-Gomez on Saturday, believing Lemos' punching power would be the difference. It ...
7
Combat sports: Trout wins decision, Waterson makes weight
Boxing/MMA
He was born in Texas and ... He was born in Texas and lives in Texas, but Austin Trout will always be Las Cruces' own. ...
8
Boxing: Trout ready to go
Boxing/MMA
In Wuppertal, Germany, Las Cruces boxer ... In Wuppertal, Germany, Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout (34-5-1, 18 KOs) successfully weighed in at 154.1 pounds for his eight-round bout on Friday against ...
9
Stuntwoman Waterson maintains focus on MMA, Saturday fight
Boxing/MMA
Last year, Michelle Waterson spent five ... Last year, Michelle Waterson spent five months in Wales, working as a stuntwoman on a soon-to-be-rel ...