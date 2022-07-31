 Corrales firm hits a home run at new Jackie Robinson NYC Museum - Albuquerque Journal

Corrales firm hits a home run at new Jackie Robinson NYC Museum

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

Visitors gather around the 3D model of Ebbets Field created by Ideum Inc. during the Tuesday, July 26, opening of the new Jackie Robinson Museum. (Courtesy of Ideum Inc.)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Visitors to the newly inaugurated Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City can take a virtual tour of the iconic Ebbets Field where the baseball legend played with the Brooklyn Dodgers, thanks to a new, immersive exhibit created by Ideum Inc.

The Corrales-based interactive design firm built a scale model of the stadium as a signature exhibit at the museum, which opened Tuesday in Lower Manhattan, providing guests with a bird’s-eye view of team members playing on the field as the score board lights up and some 33,000 3D-printed fans cheer from the stands. Bullpens, dugouts and press boxes are all illuminated, alongside era-based advertising signs seen at the stadium during the heyday of the Dodgers.

There’s even a peep hole, or kids’ “peekaboo,” cut into the left side of the fence surrounding the field. And, as visitors watch the action, a large LED-tile wall behind the stadium model flashes video and images that tell stories about Robinson, the Dodgers and the stadium, said Ideum founder and CEO Jim Spadaccini.

“It’s an immersive, story-telling platform with players running around the field, fans packed into the stands and built-in graphics to highlight everything,” Spadaccini told the Journal. “And alongside the stadium model, the LED-tile wall helps drive the whole visitor experience.”

Since launching in 1999, Ideum has created hundreds of high-tech interactive displays that today greet visitors at museums, zoos, libraries, corporate offices and tourist destinations in the U.S., and in some three dozen other countries. But the Ebbets Field exhibit marks one of Ideum’s highest-profile achievements to date, earning accolades from the Jackie Robinson Foundation, which spent more than a decade planning the new museum to highlight Robinson’s life and achievements, not just as a sports icon, but as one of the 20th century’s most-important civil rights activists.

Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier when he debuted for the Dodgers in spring 1947 and, after retiring from the sport in 1956, he went on to break more barriers in advertising, broadcast and business, including the creation of a bank dedicated to assisting Black citizens. His widow, Rachel Robinson – who turned 100 in July – created the Jackie Robinson Foundation in 1973 to provide education and university scholarships to Black students.

Jackie Robinson’s widow, Rachel Robinson, who turned 100 in July, cut the ribbon last Tuesday to inaugurate the new Jackie Robinson Museum in Manhattan. (Courtesy of Ideum Inc.)

Rachel Robinson cut the ribbon at the July 26 museum opening, which included such celebrities as Spike Lee and Billie Jean King, plus a keynote by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The 20,000-square-foot center includes some 4,500 artifacts and 40,000 historical images. But the Ebbets Field exhibit in particular stood out during the opening, said Ivo Philbert, foundation vice president for community engagement, partnership and communications.

“Attendees really loved the experience that Ideum helped create,” Philbert told the Journal. “Younger people particularly enjoyed all the interactive tools to navigate around the field while listening to music from the era.”

Ideum recreated Ebbets Field from a computer-based drawing of the stadium. The company worked in partnership with architecture firm Gensler’s digital experience design division, which developed the original exhibit concept, and wrote the software program that tells stories of Robinson’s career and activism.

Ideum then built the exhibit itself at its fabrication facilities in Corrales.

“We built a cardboard prototype first to check the measurements and so forth, and then we built the model here and shipped it to New York,” Spadaccini said. “We spent three weeks there to install it, including all the electronics, the projector and the LED-tile wall.”

The project reflects a significant upswing in business activity for Ideum, which suffered in the pandemic.

The company grew rapidly over the past decade by developing cutting-edge, multi-touch display tables that allow people to pull up visual displays and information at the touch of a finger. And, in recent years, it expanded its designs to create immersive “video walls” that combine sensing technology with imaging and audio projection to convert entire rooms into interactive exhibits.

Ideum’s display-table sales and rentals, however, declined markedly when the coronavirus pandemic hit, as museums and other customers shied away from touch-based exhibits.

“2020 was a hard year for us,” Spadaccini said. “Our sales cratered.”

But, since last year, business has picked back up, thanks in good part to some major, full-immersion projects, including a sprawling, two-building “Wildlife Explorers Basecamp” for children that Ideum built for the San Diego Zoo. That project, which Ideum completed in January, encompasses more than 20 interactive exhibits focused on insects and reptiles, with projection and screen-based technology to create such things as an illuminated “Living River” corridor and a full-dome projection room showing insect migration in vibrant color that changes from day to night.

“Children stand in a virtual meadow with flowers and plants, while looking up at butterflies, locusts and other insects flying overhead,” Spadaccini said. “The migration cycle then turns to night and the kids see other species, like fireflies.”

That project alone involved nearly all of the company’s 45 employees, said Ideum Chief Experience Officer Rebecca Shreckengast.

“Projects like that have allowed us to keep our staff working with very few layoffs from the pandemic,” Shreckengast told the Journal.

The Ebbets Field exhibit, meanwhile, has offered Ideum a unique chance to help highlight Jackie Robinson’s legacy.

“Through that project, our work is now attached to civil rights education at a time when its critical to tell Jackie Robinson’s story because the issues he confronted are still not resolved,” Spadaccini said. “It’s great to be a part of it.”

Ideum’s contribution helps enhance the Robinson story, Philbert said.

“We’re really excited about the role that exhibit is playing in the museum,” Philbert said. “It really adds to the museum experience, and the impact and legacy of Jackie and Rachel Robinson.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Corrales firm hits a home run at new Jackie Robinson NYC Museum

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Want to fight crime? Hire a teen this summer
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers get a look at initiatives ... Lawmakers get a look at initiatives that work elsewhere
2
Corrales firm hits a home run at new Jackie ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ideum Inc. interactive design firm built ... Ideum Inc. interactive design firm built an immersive 3D model of Ebbets Field
3
Have you seen her? Missing list grows
ABQnews Seeker
Investigators search for additional West Mesa ... Investigators search for additional West Mesa murder victims
4
Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Samuel Sandoval, one of the last ... Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native ...
5
1 killed, 4 hurt in shooting on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was killed and four others were wounded when gunfire erupted on the West Side around midnight Friday. Gilbert Gallegos, ...
6
Navajos narrow list of 15 presidential hopefuls in primary
ABQnews Seeker
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Natalia Sells ... FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Natalia Sells has a list of qualities she wants to see in the next Navajo Nation president: Approachable. Adaptable. Inspiring. ...
7
Baseball history, frequent flyer miles and the IRS
ABQnews Seeker
The tax law affects, or some ... The tax law affects, or some may say infects, just about everything that we do in life.    ...
8
Lawsuit targets NM Corrections Department
ABQnews Seeker
Agency accused of violating the law ... Agency accused of violating the law by failing to release records and documents
9
Humble Undersheriff Larry Koren loved family, friends and flying
ABQnews Seeker
He was known as a hardworking, ... He was known as a hardworking, trustworthy man 'always willing to help somebody'