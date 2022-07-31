Eldorado hoops star Hines goes off for 67 in club game

Bella Hines’ Saturday morning was almost definitely better than your Saturday morning.

The soon-to-be Eldorado High sophomore scored 67 points at a club tournament game in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hines competed for ABC Spotlight.

“(Someone) on the bench (late in the game) says, ‘Bella, you have 65.’ I was, like, what? Points?” Hines said by phone Saturday night. “I was so shocked. In my head, I thought I had maybe 40.”

The 5-foot-9 guard scored 31 in the first half, 36 in the second half. The format was two 18-minute halves. She had 20 2-pointers, canned five 3s and made 12 free throws.

“I’ve never had a game like what I had today,” she said.

The 15-year-old has Division I offers from UNM, NMSU, Utah and San Francisco.