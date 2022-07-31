NMSHOF extends ticket discount

The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame has extended through Friday a discounted price of $75 for tickets to its Aug. 20 induction banquet at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

After Friday, the price is expected to be raised to $90. The deadline for purchase, pending availability, is Aug. 10.

The new inductees are Bill Gracey, Lou Pierotti, Emanuel “Manny” Smith, Herb Stinson and Gene Torres.

Pierotti, Smith and Torres are being inducted posthumously.

Also to be honored are the Hall of Fame’s prep athletes of the year, Luke Wysong and RyLee Crandall, and its high school coach of the year, Misty Long.

To buy tickets or for further information, go to a nmshof.com.