 NMSHOF extends ticket discount - Albuquerque Journal

NMSHOF extends ticket discount

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame has extended through Friday a discounted price of $75 for tickets to its Aug. 20 induction banquet at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

After Friday, the price is expected to be raised to $90. The deadline for purchase, pending availability, is Aug. 10.

The new inductees are Bill Gracey, Lou Pierotti, Emanuel “Manny” Smith, Herb Stinson and Gene Torres.

Pierotti, Smith and Torres are being inducted posthumously.

Also to be honored are the Hall of Fame’s prep athletes of the year, Luke Wysong and RyLee Crandall, and its high school coach of the year, Misty Long.

To buy tickets or for further information, go to a nmshof.com.

Home » Sports » High School » Boys' Basketball » NMSHOF extends ticket discount

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
La Cueva boys basketball coach Joyce resigns
Boys' Basketball
Brian Joyce unexpectedly has resigned as ... Brian Joyce unexpectedly has resigned as the head boys basketball coach at La Cueva High School, the Journal learned Wednesday evening. Joyce was hired ...
2
Man gets life in prison for killing basketball star
ABQnews Seeker
Judge notes rise in young suspects ... Judge notes rise in young suspects in and victims of gun crimes
3
Metro boys prep athlete of the year Ayers is ...
Boys' Basketball
La Cueva's multi-sport standout Exodus Ayers ... La Cueva's multi-sport standout Exodus Ayers -- who stars in football and basketball -- is the Journals Metro Male Athlete of the Year.
4
Prep Notes: Los Lunas’ Holland gets UNM offer
Boys' Basketball
In addition to the on-court rivalry ... In addition to the on-court rivalry that exists between the men's basketball programs at New Mexico and New Mexico State, the Lobos and Aggies ...
5
Prep Notes: Casaus’ move breaks up Del Norte backcourt
Boys' Basketball
The Del Norte Knights, who have ... The Del Norte Knights, who have played in the last two Class 4A boys state basketball championship games, are losing one half of their ...
6
Jurors find teen guilty of murder in shooting death ...
ABQnews Seeker
Claim of self-defense during fight at ... Claim of self-defense during fight at party near Santa Fe was rejected
7
Barela leaves Eldorado High girls job for ABQ High ...
Boys' Basketball
There are certain jobs, Leroy Barela ... There are certain jobs, Leroy Barela said, that command one's attention.The Albuquerqu ...
8
Deuce Benjamin follows dad's path to NMSU
Boys' Basketball
LAS CRUCES – Guard ... LAS CRUCES – Guard Deuce Benjamin, who led Las Cruces High to a large-school boys basketball ...
9
Rio Grande alum Gabe Martinez takes over Cibola High ...
Boys' Basketball
Gabe Martinez resigned as Española Valley's ... Gabe Martinez resigned as Española Valley's boys basketball coach less than a month ago. On Thursday, he was back in the game as Cibola ...