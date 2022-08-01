$33K paid in camera fines; scoop on bikes, trains and placards

HUNDREDS PAY CAMERA FINES: Last month

Joan Wierzba emailed she was “curious how many tickets have been paid since speed cameras have issued them? And how much money taken in?”

The cameras went live May 25. Each citation is for $100.

And Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins shared that in the first six weeks of the program, “$33,800 has been paid by individuals who have received tickets. Several people have signed up for community service and I believe at least one person has completed their community service so far.”

ARE BIKES, PEDESTRIANS ON RADAR? Samuel Jensen emails “I read recently Albuquerque was named the second-most dangerous city for pedestrians in the United States (Journal July 17 – the city averaged 4.19 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people a year from 2016 through 2020). The article, however, didn’t include any response from city officials. It seems like we’re continually in the top few cities in these rankings, but the city still spends way more money on road widening than on projects that address bike and pedestrian safety. … Are our high numbers of pedestrian and bicyclist injuries and fatalities just not a priority?”

(FYI, Albuquerque has a 50-mile bike loop and 400 miles of bike paths and trails; 40 pedestrians and one cyclist have been killed in New Mexico this year through the end of June.)

Scott Cilke of the city’s Department of Municipal Development says “the city is always looking for new ways to make our roads safer for not just drivers, but also for bicyclists and pedestrians. That is the goal of our Vision Zero Program (which aims to) achieve zero traffic fatalities by the year 2040. The city has also begun Automated Speed Enforcement (aka speed cameras), deterring speeders from putting everyone on the roads at risk.”

More information on bike trails, Vision Zero and speed cameras is at cabq.gov.

MVD HAS HANDICAP PLACARDS AGAIN: Joe Martz says in an email “my mother’s handicap placard expired late last year so we applied for a new one in the fall of 2021. She got a notice the application was received, and a temporary 60-day form letter to use in the interim.

“This began a process of MVD sending her a letter every two months, saying the placard was delayed, and to use the temporary letter included. This has now happened at least four times (and near June) she still didn’t have a permanent hang-tag. … It can’t possibly be that hard for the MVD to produce a new placard? … My mother had at least one officer question her lack of hang tag when she parked. It’s caused undue anxiety for my poor mother.”

Charlie Moore, with N.M. Taxation and Revenue, said in May “the underlying issue here was not so much our supplier as it was the plastic stock that they use, which is made by very few manufacturers. The placards have very detailed specifications, especially when it comes to the laminate and its ability to maintain its shape and colorfastness in temperatures from -30 to +150 degrees for at least three years.”

Moore says MVD got a full order some time ago and customers can go online to mvd.newmexico.gov to get a new placard – click online services, eservices, renew/replace my placard.

MORE RAIL RUNNERS RUNNING: Starting today, Aug. 1, the New Mexico Rail Runner Express will be running two more trains on the weekdays and Saturdays.

The schedule is at riometro.org/expandedschedule. The additional trains are funded for a year courtesy of federal COVID-19 relief funds, according to a new release. Meanwhile, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has extended the 75% discounted Rail Runner fares through the end of the year, meaning you can get a day pass online at riometro.org that covers all six zones – Belen to Santa Fe Depot – for $2.50.

Editorial page editor D’Val Westphal tackles commuter issues for the metro area on Mondays. Reach her at 823-3858; dwestphal@abqjournal.com; or 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.