 Rotary Club announces grants to local charities - Albuquerque Journal

Rotary Club announces grants to local charities

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Norte Foundation has awarded $48,000 in grants to 17 local charities.

Nonprofit organizations selected for the grant received between $2,000 and $4,000 each, according to a news release. The organizations focus on basic humanitarian needs, which range from domestic violence prevention to education and literacy. “The Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Norte Foundation Board feels honored to be able to make an impact on our community, especially at a time like this,” Steve Becker, president of the foundation, said in the news release.

Among the organizations that received grant money are: Albuquerque Adult Learning Center, Assistance League of Albuquerque, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central NM, Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico, Crossroads for Women, El Ranchito De Los Ninos, Mandy’s Farm, New Day Youth & Family Services, Rio Grande Food Project, Roadrunner Food Bank, Share Your Care, Inc. and Storehouse New Mexico.

Since 1989, the Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Norte Foundation has helped raise more than $2 million to help local nonprofit organizations and has donated over $1 million to local charities.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Rotary Club announces grants to local charities

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Rotary Club announces grants to local charities
ABQnews Seeker
Organizations focus on basic humanitarian needs Organizations focus on basic humanitarian needs
2
Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Messages were transmitted in code based ... Messages were transmitted in code based on Navajo language
3
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' has ...
ABQnews Seeker
Actor earned accolades for breaking stereotypes ... Actor earned accolades for breaking stereotypes that limited roles for Black women
4
APD: Man dropped off at local hospital dies of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police said homicide detectives are ... Albuquerque police said homicide detectives are investigating after a man was dropped off at a local hospital with serious injuries on Saturday and died ...
5
More than 15K flock to Isotopes Park for Cranston, ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and ... 'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, and more than 15,000 in the stands, enjoyed a fun Saturday night at Isotopes Park.
6
Want to fight crime? Hire a teen this summer
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers get a look at initiatives ... Lawmakers get a look at initiatives that work elsewhere
7
Corrales firm hits a home run at new Jackie ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ideum Inc. interactive design firm built ... Ideum Inc. interactive design firm built an immersive 3D model of Ebbets Field
8
Music world remembers talented trumpeter
ABQnews Seeker
Saul 'Tony' Lujan, ABQ local and ... Saul 'Tony' Lujan, ABQ local and Hall of Fame inductee, died Wednesday
9
ABQ BioPark Zoo program offers training, opportunities
ABQnews Seeker
‘Zoo school’ also helps to retain ... ‘Zoo school’ also helps to retain staff and makes them feel ‘more appreciated’