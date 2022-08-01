Rotary Club announces grants to local charities

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Norte Foundation has awarded $48,000 in grants to 17 local charities.

Nonprofit organizations selected for the grant received between $2,000 and $4,000 each, according to a news release. The organizations focus on basic humanitarian needs, which range from domestic violence prevention to education and literacy. “The Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Norte Foundation Board feels honored to be able to make an impact on our community, especially at a time like this,” Steve Becker, president of the foundation, said in the news release.

Among the organizations that received grant money are: Albuquerque Adult Learning Center, Assistance League of Albuquerque, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central NM, Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico, Crossroads for Women, El Ranchito De Los Ninos, Mandy’s Farm, New Day Youth & Family Services, Rio Grande Food Project, Roadrunner Food Bank, Share Your Care, Inc. and Storehouse New Mexico.

Since 1989, the Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Norte Foundation has helped raise more than $2 million to help local nonprofit organizations and has donated over $1 million to local charities.