Netflix series ‘Obliterated’ filming in ABQ

The creators of “Cobra Kai” have a new project filming in Albuquerque.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg are filming the TV series “Obliterated,” for Netflix.

It is also being produced by Sony Pictures Television.

“We are so excited to be making our next project in Albuquerque, where many of our friends have had an excellent experience filming,” the producers said. ” ‘Obliterated’ is a high-octane action-comedy that we’ve been planning for over a decade. We look forward to working with our mostly New Mexico-based crew to bring our vision to life.”

The series tells the story of an elite special forces team that thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas, Nevada.

After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs, and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world. The series will have an eight-episode season.

According to the NM Film Office, principal photography began in July and continues through October, in and around Albuquerque.

The production will employ approximately 350 New Mexico crew members, 25 New Mexico principal actors, and approximately 2,000 New Mexico background talent, according to the film office.

According to the Internet Movie Database, the series stars Shelley Henning, Nick Zano, Terrence Terrell, C. Thomas Howell, Paola Lázaro, Alyson Gorske, Amalia Yoo and Eugene Kim.

Hennig plays Ava Winters, a CIA lead agent who likes to play by the book while overseeing an elite Special Forces team.

Zano plays Chad McKnight, the head of an elite SEAL team who loves him despite his reputation for being a wild guy on and off the job.

Gorske plays Lana, a Vegas party girl swept up along for the ride with the special forces team.

Howell is Haggerty, the eccentric Army Explosives technician.

Kim plays Paul Yung, an Air Force pilot embedded with our team and after a wild night of partying, the only one sober.

Lázaro portrays Angela Gomez, a badass Marine sniper who is the best in her field.

Terrell is Trunk, a Navy SEAL and ultimate wingman to McKnight.

Yoo plays Maya Choi, a young NSA tech expert in the field for the first time and wildly out of her element.