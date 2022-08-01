 Cheesesteak shop fire attributed to electrical malfunction - Albuquerque Journal

Cheesesteak shop fire attributed to electrical malfunction

By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — An electrical malfunction sparked a fast-moving fire that damaged one of Philadelphia’s best-known cheesesteak shops last week, authorities said.

More than 125 firefighters and other emergency responders were called to the blaze Friday morning at Jim’s Steaks on South Street and battled it for more than four hours before bringing it under control. Officials said all employees were able to safely evacuate, and no injuries were reported.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said Monday that the fire marshal’s office had “determined the cause to be electrical wiring.”

Owner Ken Silver told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the air conditioning had been malfunctioning that morning. He said city inspectors had pronounced the building structurally sound, and he vowed to rebuild, saying the damage was less than he initially feared.

Jim’s Steaks opened its original location in Philadelphia in 1939. The South Street location opened in 1976.

Home » More News » Cheesesteak shop fire attributed to electrical malfunction

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Village at the crossroads
ABQnews Seeker
Los Ranchos torn between saving its ... Los Ranchos torn between saving its rural identity and projects that produce revenue
2
Corrections Department told to upgrade schooling
ABQnews Seeker
Incarcerated youth in need of special ... Incarcerated youth in need of special education services waiting for help
3
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' has died ...
ABQnews Seeker
Actor earned accolades for breaking stereotypes ... Actor earned accolades for breaking stereotypes that limited roles for Black women
4
Back to school tax holiday 'takes off a little ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico educators and parents will ... New Mexico educators and parents will get a small reprieve from school supply costs next weekend
5
Insurers in cannabis suit want case heard in federal ...
From the newspaper
Plaintiffs say medical cannabis should be ... Plaintiffs say medical cannabis should be covered by insurance companies
6
Bill Russell, NBA star and civil rights pioneer, dies ...
AP Feeds
Bill Russell redefined how basketball is ... Bill Russell redefined how basketball is played, and then he changed the way sports are viewed in a racially divided country. The most prolific ...
7
Music world remembers talented trumpeter
ABQnews Seeker
Saul 'Tony' Lujan, ABQ local and ... Saul 'Tony' Lujan, ABQ local and Hall of Fame inductee, died Wednesday
8
Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Messages were transmitted in code based ... Messages were transmitted in code based on Navajo language
9
$33K paid in camera fines; scoop on bikes, trains ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rail Runner increasing service frequency Rail Runner increasing service frequency
10
Rotary Club announces grants to local charities
ABQnews Seeker
Organizations focus on basic humanitarian needs Organizations focus on basic humanitarian needs