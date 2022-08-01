Jury convicts Fabian Gonzales on all counts

Jurors on Monday found Fabian Gonzales guilty of child abuse resulting in death and other charges he was facing in connection with the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens in 2016.

In tears, Victoria Martens’ grandparents embraced the case’s lead investigator just after the verdict was read.

The trial against Gonzales, 37, began July 13 in 2nd Judicial District Court, where Judge Cindy Leos is presiding.

The jury deliberated for less than four hours to sift through more than two weeks of testimony.

Gonzales, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week in the final stages of his trial, returned to court Monday as the verdict was read.

He had attended the last two days of his trial virtually.

Prosecutors argued that although Gonzales didn’t kill Victoria, he set in motion a series of events that created a dangerous environment which ultimately led to her death. Gonzales was dating Michelle Martens, Victoria’s mother, and had recently moved into their Northwest Albuquerque apartment.

“The defendant set the stage for her death to occur. And he turned her home into a dangerous place,” Deputy District Attorney Greer Staley said during her closing argument. “Her world was changing as soon as he set foot in her apartment.”

Stephen Aarons, Gonzales’ attorney, in his closing argument asked the jury not to become overcome with emotions over Victoria’s horrific death.

The young girl was killed in her apartment on her 10th birthday, and then her body was mutilated and dismembered in an effort to conceal the crime, prosecutors argued.

Gonzales had allowed his cousin, Jessica Kelley, to stay at the Martens’ apartment shortly after Kelley was released from prison. Police during the course of the years-long investigation determined that Martens and Gonzales were not at the home when Victoria was killed, but they arrived later that night.

“I would tell you, this is not a complicated case, it’s actually fairly easy to solve. But emotion can overwhelm that,” Aarons said during his closing argument. “There is an urge to flush anyone and everyone remotely connected down the toilet.”

Originally charged with murder and rape in the case, Gonzales stood trial on a child abuse charge as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Prosecutors said that Victoria was killed by either an unknown man, possibly because the man had a vendetta against Gonzales, or Kelley, who was using methamphetamine and acting paranoid before Gonzales and Martens left Victoria alone with Kelley.

A man identified as John Doe has been indicted on charges connected with Victoria’s death based on his DNA profile.

“Your job here today is to determine if that defendant set this whole thing in motion,” Staley said in her closing. “If he created this transformation of Victoria’s world into this place where something terrible was going to happen, and it was obvious something’s going to happen.”

Kelley pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 44 years in prison, though she will be eligible for parole in half that time. Martens pleaded guilty to a child abuse charge in an agreement that calls for her be sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison. Her sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled.