 Jury convicts Fabian Gonzales on all counts - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

Jury convicts Fabian Gonzales on all counts

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Fabian Gonzales, left, on Tuesday during the third week of his trial. Gonzales tested positive for COVID on Tuesday evening. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Jurors on Monday found Fabian Gonzales guilty of child abuse resulting in death and other charges he was facing in connection with the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens in 2016.

In tears, Victoria Martens’ grandparents embraced the case’s lead investigator just after the verdict was read.

The trial against Gonzales, 37, began July 13 in 2nd Judicial District Court, where Judge Cindy Leos is presiding.

The jury deliberated for less than four hours to sift through more than two weeks of testimony.

Gonzales, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week in the final stages of his trial, returned to court Monday as the verdict was read.

He had attended the last two days of his trial virtually.

Prosecutors argued that although Gonzales didn’t kill Victoria, he set in motion a series of events that created a dangerous environment which ultimately led to her death. Gonzales was dating Michelle Martens, Victoria’s mother, and had recently moved into their Northwest Albuquerque apartment.

“The defendant set the stage for her death to occur. And he turned her home into a dangerous place,” Deputy District Attorney Greer Staley said during her closing argument. “Her world was changing as soon as he set foot in her apartment.”

Stephen Aarons, Gonzales’ attorney, in his closing argument asked the jury not to become overcome with emotions over Victoria’s horrific death.

The young girl was killed in her apartment on her 10th birthday, and then her body was mutilated and dismembered in an effort to conceal the crime, prosecutors argued.

Gonzales had allowed his cousin, Jessica Kelley, to stay at the Martens’ apartment shortly after Kelley was released from prison. Police during the course of the years-long investigation determined that Martens and Gonzales were not at the home when Victoria was killed, but they arrived later that night.

“I would tell you, this is not a complicated case, it’s actually fairly easy to solve. But emotion can overwhelm that,” Aarons said during his closing argument. “There is an urge to flush anyone and everyone remotely connected down the toilet.”

Originally charged with murder and rape in the case, Gonzales stood trial on a child abuse charge as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Prosecutors said that Victoria was killed by either an unknown man, possibly because the man had a vendetta against Gonzales, or Kelley, who was using methamphetamine and acting paranoid before Gonzales and Martens left Victoria alone with Kelley.

A man identified as John Doe has been indicted on charges connected with Victoria’s death based on his DNA profile.

“Your job here today is to determine if that defendant set this whole thing in motion,” Staley said in her closing. “If he created this transformation of Victoria’s world into this place where something terrible was going to happen, and it was obvious something’s going to happen.”

Kelley pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 44 years in prison, though she will be eligible for parole in half that time. Martens pleaded guilty to a child abuse charge in an agreement that calls for her be sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison. Her sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Jury convicts Fabian Gonzales on all counts

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Jury convicts Fabian Gonzales on all counts
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors on Monday found Fabian Gonzales ... Jurors on Monday found Fabian Gonzales guilty of child abuse resulting in death and other charges he was facing in connection with the death ...
2
Platform allows NM cannabis firms to buy product without ...
ABQnews Seeker
A business-to-business cannabis platform has entered ... A business-to-business cannabis platform has entered the New Mexico market, offering local establish ...
3
Netflix series 'Obliterated' filming in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
The creators of 'Cobra Kai' have ... The creators of 'Cobra Kai' have a new project filming in Albuquerque. According to the New Mexico Film Office, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and ...
4
gallupARTS hosts 'Exposé: an exhibit for economic justice
ABQnews Seeker
On Saturday, Aug. 6, gallupARTS is ... On Saturday, Aug. 6, gallupARTS is hosting 'Exposé: A Show for Economic Justice,' a special limited-run show that tackles issues of exploitation in the ...
5
Rotary Club announces grants to local charities
ABQnews Seeker
Organizations focus on basic humanitarian needs Organizations focus on basic humanitarian needs
6
Village at the crossroads
ABQnews Seeker
Los Ranchos torn between saving its ... Los Ranchos torn between saving its rural identity and projects that produce revenue
7
Back to school tax holiday 'takes off a little ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico educators and parents will ... New Mexico educators and parents will get a small reprieve from school supply costs next weekend
8
$33K paid in camera fines; scoop on bikes, trains ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rail Runner increasing service frequency Rail Runner increasing service frequency
9
Landmark NYT v. Sullivan ruling now under fire
ABQnews Seeker
On Feb. 25, 1960, more than ... On Feb. 25, 1960, more than two dozen students of Alabama State College (formerly Alabama State Coll ...