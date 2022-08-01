 New Mexico forester lifts restrictions as fire danger eases - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico forester lifts restrictions as fire danger eases

By Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s state forester on Monday lifted fire restrictions that had been imposed in the spring due to extreme wildfire danger, saying summer rains were bringing relief.

Still, State Forester Laura McCarthy warned that some parts of New Mexico remain dry and that people should be cautious with any use of fire and fireworks.

“New Mexicans are living through historic climate change that is becoming our new normal,” she said in a statement.

The state restrictions prohibiting campfires, smoking and other opening burning were put in place in late April as hot, dry and windy conditions fueled multiple large fires. That included two planned burns by federal land managers that became the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history.

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate and hundreds of homes in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range were destroyed as a result of the massive blaze. Now, surrounding communities are dealing with deadly flooding as storm runoff flows from barren mountainsides within the burn scar.

Three people died last week when they were swept away by fast-moving floodwaters northwest of the community of Las Vegas.

Residents say they are getting pounded daily by storms.

“I’ve never seen so much water in my life up here, and there’s nothing to hold the water back. There’s nothing,” Isidro Archuleta, 58, told the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency last week granted the governor’s request to include flooding impacts in New Mexico’s disaster declaration for counties affected by wildfires.

Forest officials said Monday that areas across the fire still were experiencing dangerous conditions, such as flooding and debris flows and that as weather allows, crews will continue repairing culverts, mending fences and doing other work to control erosion.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New Mexico forester lifts restrictions as fire danger eases

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Jury convicts Fabian Gonzales on all counts
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors on Monday found Fabian Gonzales ... Jurors on Monday found Fabian Gonzales guilty of child abuse resulting in death and other charges he was facing in connection with the death ...
2
Village at the crossroads
ABQnews Seeker
Los Ranchos torn between saving its ... Los Ranchos torn between saving its rural identity and projects that produce revenue
3
Corrections Department told to upgrade schooling
ABQnews Seeker
Incarcerated youth in need of special ... Incarcerated youth in need of special education services waiting for help
4
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' has died ...
ABQnews Seeker
Actor earned accolades for breaking stereotypes ... Actor earned accolades for breaking stereotypes that limited roles for Black women
5
Back to school tax holiday 'takes off a little ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico educators and parents will ... New Mexico educators and parents will get a small reprieve from school supply costs next weekend
6
Insurers in cannabis suit want case heard in federal ...
From the newspaper
Plaintiffs say medical cannabis should be ... Plaintiffs say medical cannabis should be covered by insurance companies
7
Bill Russell, NBA star and civil rights pioneer, dies ...
AP Feeds
Bill Russell redefined how basketball is ... Bill Russell redefined how basketball is played, and then he changed the way sports are viewed in a racially divided country. The most prolific ...
8
Music world remembers talented trumpeter
ABQnews Seeker
Saul 'Tony' Lujan, ABQ local and ... Saul 'Tony' Lujan, ABQ local and Hall of Fame inductee, died Wednesday
9
Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Messages were transmitted in code based ... Messages were transmitted in code based on Navajo language
10
$33K paid in camera fines; scoop on bikes, trains ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rail Runner increasing service frequency Rail Runner increasing service frequency