 Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy - Albuquerque Journal

Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy

By Elliot Spagat / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

SAN DIEGO — The Supreme Court on Monday certified its month-old ruling allowing the Biden administration to end a cornerstone Trump-era border policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, a pro forma act that has drawn attention amid near-total silence from the White House about when, how and even whether it will dismantle the policy.

The two-word docket entry read “judgment issued” to record that justices voted 5-4 in a ruling issued June 30 that the administration could scrap the “Remain in Mexico” policy, overruling a lower court that forced the policy to be reinstated in December.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said shortly after the Supreme Court victory that justices would need to communicate the decision to a lower court, which, in turn, should lift the order to keep the policy in place in a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas. Beyond that, administration officials have said little, including whether any of the thousands subject to the policy since December will be allowed to enter and remain in the United States while their cases are being considered in immigration court.

The White House and Homeland Security Department had no immediate comment on the Supreme Court certification; the Justice Department declined comment. Officials in Mexico had no immediate comment.

About 70,000 migrants were subject to the policy, known officially as “Migrant Protection Protocols,” or MPP, from when former President Donald Trump introduced it in January 2019 until President Joe Biden suspended it on his first day in office in January 2021, fulfilling a campaign promise. Many were allowed to return to the United States to pursue their cases during the early months of Biden’s presidency.

Nearly 5,800 people have been subject to the policy from December through June, according to figures released Friday, a modest number that would make any reluctance to end it seem less plausible. Nicaraguans account for the largest number, with others from Cuba, Colombia and Venezuela.

A sign posted last week at the entrance to the Salvation Army migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, by the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration appeared to best capture the public understanding of the policy’s status: “Wait for official information! The Remain in Mexico (MPP) program remains in effect. The United States government will inform you of any changes.”

Critics of the policy have been increasingly outspoken about the Biden administration’s reticence on “Remain in Mexico,” and Monday’s certification renewed their calls for an immediate end to the policy.

“It’s a zombie policy,” said Karen Tumlin, founder of Justice Action Center, an immigration litigation organization.

The final move may rest with U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, a Trump appointee whose ruling last year brought “Remain in Mexico” back.

Home » Around the Region » Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Jury convicts Fabian Gonzales on all counts
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors on Monday found Fabian Gonzales ... Jurors on Monday found Fabian Gonzales guilty of child abuse resulting in death and other charges he was facing in connection with the death ...
2
Village at the crossroads
ABQnews Seeker
Los Ranchos torn between saving its ... Los Ranchos torn between saving its rural identity and projects that produce revenue
3
Corrections Department told to upgrade schooling
ABQnews Seeker
Incarcerated youth in need of special ... Incarcerated youth in need of special education services waiting for help
4
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' has died ...
ABQnews Seeker
Actor earned accolades for breaking stereotypes ... Actor earned accolades for breaking stereotypes that limited roles for Black women
5
Back to school tax holiday 'takes off a little ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico educators and parents will ... New Mexico educators and parents will get a small reprieve from school supply costs next weekend
6
Insurers in cannabis suit want case heard in federal ...
From the newspaper
Plaintiffs say medical cannabis should be ... Plaintiffs say medical cannabis should be covered by insurance companies
7
Bill Russell, NBA star and civil rights pioneer, dies ...
AP Feeds
Bill Russell redefined how basketball is ... Bill Russell redefined how basketball is played, and then he changed the way sports are viewed in a racially divided country. The most prolific ...
8
Music world remembers talented trumpeter
ABQnews Seeker
Saul 'Tony' Lujan, ABQ local and ... Saul 'Tony' Lujan, ABQ local and Hall of Fame inductee, died Wednesday
9
Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Messages were transmitted in code based ... Messages were transmitted in code based on Navajo language
10
$33K paid in camera fines; scoop on bikes, trains ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rail Runner increasing service frequency Rail Runner increasing service frequency