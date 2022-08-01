Former NM cannabis division head joins private sector

Kristen Thomson isn’t out of the New Mexico cannabis game after all.

A little more than a month after the former Cannabis Control Division director resigned from her post without notice after just half a year, Thomson has joined local cannabis consulting firm Weeds. Cannabis Co. as a partner and chief strategy officer.

In her new role, Thomson will have a more business-facing role, working directly with clients on helping them understand the rules and regulations of adult-use cannabis, said Matt Kennicott, a Weeds. partner and cofounder.

“I was able to take time off and familiarize myself with my new home of New Mexico,” Thomson told the Journal on Monday. “I am really excited to work with the companies that are looking to make a go of the economic opportunity created by this law. … I truly never thought I would go back into the cannabis industry, but this is a really exciting opportunity.”

Joining Thomson is Bobbi Martinez, a former compliance manager with CCD. Martinez also has experience working directly with a dispensary, having served as the cultivation director for legacy operator Seven Clover. She will serve as the compliance program manager with Weeds.

Kennicott, who founded the consulting firm last April with current partner and Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis and former partner Patricia Mattioli, called Thomson and Martinez “top quality talent.”

“There aren’t a lot of companies out there that are able to provide the types of services that we do to cannabis entrepreneurs around the state — and having two of the former top regulators from New Mexico’s Cannabis Control division means that we’ll have the best and latest information available to us, which means our clients will be able to receive the best and latest information,” Kennicott told the Journal.

Weeds., formerly known as P2M Cannabis Consulting, aids businesses through the licensing process. But the company also has a focus on management services, helping cultivators and manufacturers manage their products through a wholesale distribution program, Kennicott said.

Thomson said in her new roles with Weeds., she plans “to help build a strong, compliant industry in New Mexico to show the rest of the country how it’s done.”

Thomson wasn’t new to the cannabis industry when she joined the state as CCD’s first director. She came from Colorado, where she helped medical cannabis stores get legally recognized in the City of Denver and in Colorado more than a decade ago. Thomson also previously worked at The Green Solution on lobbying efforts.

By bringing on Thomson and Martinez, Weeds. plans to add to its service offerings in the future, the company said.

“It’s great to be here once again and be a strong female leader in this space,” Thomson said.