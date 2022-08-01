Hot, rainy weather expected for NM this week

New Mexico is expecting another hot, rainy week.

Flooding is likely for many areas of the state burned by recent wildfires.

Thursday will have the greatest potential for flash floods, said Scott Overpeck, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque.

“We’ve certainly got things primed for rainfall to just run off and cause flooding problems,” he said.

Tuesday in Albuquerque could reach 93 degrees, with a 20% chance of rain.

Temperatures on Wednesday could top out at 96 degrees.

Rain chances will ramp up on Thursday. Albuquerque has a 60% chance of rain and a forecasted high of 93 degrees.

Friday in the city could reach 90 degrees, with a 50% chance of rain.

For communities in fresh burn scars, the monsoon storms pose a dangerous flood risk.

Adrian Porchas, an operations trainee on the fire crew managing the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, said the team is working in between storms to repair firelines.

The fire is 96% contained and 341,735 acres as of Monday.

“It’s our agency’s regulations to ensure that the fire’s perimeter is secure before calling it contained, so that is why it is taking a little while,” Porchas said. “This is a lot of inaccessible country.”

Heavy rain could also flood parts of burn scars from the Cerro Pelado, Cooks Peak, McBride and Black fires.

“A good part of the state could see some decent rain coming up,” Overpeck said.