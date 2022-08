Swift water rescue crews with Albuquerque Fire Rescue managed to pull a man out of the arroyo after he was swept away Monday afternoon.

Tom Ruiz, an AFR spokesman, said the man was seen in the Embudo arroyo near Morningside and then was helped out near Menaul. He is now in stable condition, Ruiz said.

“We got the reports, set up really quick, and within 10 minutes he was able to be found and assisted out of the arroyo,” he said.