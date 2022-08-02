 Lobo hoops notes: Pitino completes staff with Mountain West veteran - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo hoops notes: Pitino completes staff with Mountain West veteran

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

New UNM assistant coach Tarvish Felton
Tarvish Felton, seen coaching the Fresno State Bulldogs, has been hired as an assistant coach for the UNM Lobos. (Photo courtesy Fresno State Athletics)

In the past four seasons Tarvish Felton spent on the bench at Fresno State, including the last two as associate head coach, the Bulldogs went 8-1 against the UNM Lobo men’s basketball team.

It’s time the Lobos see what that’s all about.

Richard Pitino on Monday announced he has hired Felton as the team’s third assistant coach, filling the vacancy created in early July when Andy Hill left the program to take a job near family at Montana State.

“The biggest thing you are going to see from Tarvish on a daily basis is his infectious enthusiasm on and off the court,” Pitino said in a news release from the school. “Staff chemistry is very important to me. All of the things we ask of our players, we ask the same things of our staff, and I think he is going to work hand-in-hand very well with everyone in our program.”

Felton joins a staff of Eric Brown and Isaac Chew as the team’s three assistants and Dave Pilipovich, the former Air Force coach, whose title is Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

Pitino singled out experience as a primary requirement he was seeking in the position when asked about it on July 13, noting then that he thought “one of the reasons why we went from what we took over to where we are now — and we have not arrived — is I had a really good, experienced staff (in Year 1). We’ve all been doing it a while. We all understand what this is all about. What I sell to my team, I sell to my staff. We got to work together.”

Felton has been coaching for more than 20 years, including nine seasons in the Mountain West — the past four at Fresno State and five of his 10 seasons at Utah State were since the Aggies joined the conference for the 2013-14 season (they were in the WAC prior to that).

“I really believe that New Mexico basketball has always been one of the best brands in the country,” said Felton. “The tradition, history and community support make it a very attractive place to be. I look forward to being a part of that and expanding that tradition moving forward.”

Under head coach Justin Hutson, Fresno State had a pair of 20-win seasons in Felton’s four seasons there and he helped develop big man Orlando Robinson, who is currently signed with the Miami Heat. In his decade at Utah State, coaching under Tim Duryea and legendary coach Stew Morrill, the Aggies had five 20-win seasons, including two 30-win seasons in the WAC when one of the team’s top rivals was the New Mexico State Aggies.

“Tarvish has terrific Mountain West experience,” Pitino said. “I have a lot of respect for what Justin (Hutson) does at Fresno as well as what Stew Morrill did at Utah State. He has learned under some really good coaches, has a great basketball mind, is a very good recruiter and our program has gotten a lot better with his addition.”

Felton is a 1999 graduate of Southern Utah and still ranks among the program leaders in several categories from his playing career there.

UNMSU SUMMER EDITION: While the mixing up of mascots or names of the UNM Lobos and NMSU Aggies is common in season for both basketball and football from national media outlets, Monday featured a rare Summer edition from the Bahamas.

The Aggies played, and beat soundly, Nassau’s Discount Distributors Rockets 105-78 in the first of four games they will play in five days in their Bahamas Foreign Tour.

The game was live streamed on YouTube with the headline: New Mexico State Lobos vs. Discount Distributors Rockets before being fixed after the game had started.

The NCAA allows foreign tours in the summer time for teams once every four years. The UNM Lobos have not taken such a tour since 2013 before the first season of the Craig Neal era when they went to Australia.

FAMILY FEUD: Though the Iona game against the Lobos in the Pit isn’t until Dec. 18, the Pitino vs. Pitino build up is already started.

Iona coach Rick Pitino posted on his Twitter page last week: “Just ended a quick one hour practice – 13 players totally focused on getting better! The best backcourt in the nation at New Mexico better be ready,” referring to all the offseason accolades returning all-Mountain West guards Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. have been getting with the Lobos.

His son, the second-year Lobos coach, responded on Twitter with: “Only four more months of this. …. What was I thinking?”

Father and son will coach against each other again in 2023 when UNM plays at Iona.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Lobo hoops notes: Pitino completes staff with Mountain West veteran

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Lobo hoops notes: Pitino completes staff with Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos have hired Tarvish ... The UNM Lobos have hired Tarvish Felton, formerly of Fresno State and Utah State, to complete its hoops coaching staff.
2
Driver arrested in New Mexico crash that killed 2, ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Mexican man has been arrested ... A Mexican man has been arrested for reckless driving in connection with a rollover crash that left two people dead and 10 others injured ...
3
AFR helps man swept away in arroyo
ABQnews Seeker
Swift water rescue crews with Albuquerque ... Swift water rescue crews with Albuquerque Fire Rescue managed to pull a man out of the arroyo after he was swept away Monday afternoon. ...
4
APD looking for murder suspect accused of cutting off ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department is looking ... The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a 20-year-old murder suspect who they say cut off his GPS ankle monitor over the weekend. Yonnis ...
5
Hot, rainy weather expected for NM this week
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is expecting another hot, ... New Mexico is expecting another hot, rainy week. Flooding is likely for many areas of the state burned by recent wildfires. Thursday will have ...
6
More than 15K flock to Isotopes Park for Cranston, ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and ... 'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, and more than 15,000 in the stands, enjoyed a fun Saturday night at Isotopes Park.
7
Former NM cannabis division head joins private sector
ABQnews Seeker
Kristen Thomson is joined by former ... Kristen Thomson is joined by former CCD compliance manager Bobbi Martinez
8
New Mexico forester lifts restrictions as fire danger eases
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's state forester on Monday ... New Mexico's state forester on Monday lifted fire restrictions that had been imposed in the spring due to extreme wildfire danger, saying summer rains ...
9
Jury convicts Fabian Gonzales on all counts
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors on Monday found Fabian Gonzales ... Jurors on Monday found Fabian Gonzales guilty of child abuse resulting in death and other charges he was facing in connection with the death ...