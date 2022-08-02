Jean Cocteau Cinema to host ‘House of the Dragon’ screening

It pays to have written the source material.

On Monday, the George R.R. Martin-owned Jean Cocteau Cinema announced it was hosting a special preview screening of “House of the Dragon,” on Aug. 18, in Santa Fe.

There will two screenings — one at 5 p.m. in Spanish and one at 7 p.m. in English.

“House of Dragon,” the prequel to “Game of Thrones,” is coming to HBO and HBO Max on Aug. 21.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, which is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans to star.

Martin and Ryan Condal serve as co-creators on the series.

The Santa Fe resident is no stranger to having his work on the big screen. He’s had a few with HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” based on the “Song of Ice and Fire” series, and the novella “Nightflyers,” which was turned into a series on Syfy.

According to Jean Cocteau Cinema, the event is a first-come, first-seated event, which is free and open to all.

Wristbands will be handed out beginning at 4 p.m. Aug. 18, at the theater in Santa Fe.

“Please arrive early as seating is limited and not all are guaranteed a wristband. We encourage everyone to cosplay and dress on theme for this momentous event,” according to the Facebook post.