 La Cueva star WR Exodus Ayers set to leave New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

La Cueva’s 2022 prep football season will not include the player who is possibly New Mexico’s top returning wide receiver.

Senior Exodus Ayers, who caught 15 touchdown passes last season and already had a scholarship offer from the University of New Mexico, is moving to New Hampshire to attend a prep school, Bears coach Brandon Back told the Journal on Monday.

“Of course, we want him to be around with us, but (his family) felt like it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity they couldn’t pass up,” Back said.

Ayers was the Journal’s Metro Male Athlete of the Year for the 2021-22 school year, and he was one of New Mexico’s premier dual-sport athletes. He also led the Bears basketball team in scoring.

He is the second high-profile football player from Albuquerque to head out of state, following Cibola quarterback Aden Chavez who moved to Florida.

“I’m gonna miss X the person more than I’m gonna miss the football player or the basketball player,” Back said. “He’s a dynamic playmaker. We have a couple of guys who are gonna fill that spot and we’re confident in them.”

