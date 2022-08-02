Bregman placed on paternity leave

At around 3 p.m., Albuquerque’s Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros star, called manager Dusty Baker to inform him of his situation, signaling that “Baby Bregman” is on the way, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Bregman was in the team’s original lineup, but removed around three hours before game time, the paper reported.

The Astros placed their third baseman on the paternity list prior to Monday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox.

The paternity list offers a maximum three days away.

As a corresponding move, the Astros recalled first baseman Taylor Jones from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Bregman was replaced by Chas McCormick in the starting lineup, moving Aledmys Díaz to third base.

Jones has played third base and left field too, for the Space Cowboys.

Bregman and his wife, Reagan, announced in February they were expecting their first child. They revealed the news via an Instagram video on Valentine’s Day.