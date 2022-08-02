Carlon to begin coaching career with UNM men’s golf program

Sean Carlon is coming back home to the Lobos.

Carlon, the former University of New Mexico and Hope Christian standout, is returning to UNM to begin his coaching career with men’s golf team, the Lobos announced on Monday.

Over the past three years, Carlon, an All-Mountain West Conference performer, has played as a professional on various tours. He graduated in 2019 from New Mexico with a degree in communication, while minoring in criminology.

“Growing up in Albuquerque, I was a big Lobo fan,” said Carlon, a three-time state individual champion for Hope. “The fact I got to play here and play for the Lobos, that was an amazing experience. To now be able to come back and coach my alma mater, I can’t explain how special this opportunity is. I am excited to get started.”

Carlon was a standout for New Mexico from 2016-19, earning All-Mountain West and All-West Region honors as a senior.

In 2019, he was the individual runner-up at the Mountain West Championship, one of two top-5 finishes, five top-10s and nine top-25 he posted that season. He was the Lobos’ top finisher at the NCAA Louisville Regional with a tied-for-6th finish in his final collegiate tournament.

“I am really excited to have Sean join our coaching staff,” UNM coach Glen Millican said in a press release. “He brings a lot of experience from playing both collegiately and professionally that our players can learn from. His personality and work ethic will be great assets for our program, not just in terms of coaching our players, but in terms of recruiting and fundraising. There have been a lot of former Lobos coach at UNM over the years, and he is sixth of my former players to coach here, but he is the first coach to be from Albuquerque in almost 40 years. There are few people I have ever met that have his passion for UNM and that will certainly make Sean successful in this role.”