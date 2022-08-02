 PNM worker helped injured crash victims - Albuquerque Journal

PNM worker helped injured crash victims

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

PNM field worker Estela Montes quickly jumped into action to aid a pregnant woman and others injured in a car crash. (Courtesy PNM)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Even Estela Montes isn’t quite sure if she was acting on instinct or adrenaline; either way, a pregnant woman involved in a recent car crash is no doubt thankful that Montes sprang into action.

A Public Service Company of New Mexico field employee, Montes was working near a property at San Mateo and Gibson SE on July 12 when she saw a fast-moving vehicle suddenly swerve onto a sidewalk and crash into a tree.

Montes immediately turned on the roof-mounted emergency lights of her PNM truck and positioned the truck to redirect traffic safely away.

Hearing screams of pain, Montes ran to the crashed vehicle and attended to a pregnant passenger while two other good samaritans helped others injured in the car.

She described the scene as chaotic, with dust settling on everything and bloodied victims sitting among deployed airbags.

“I couldn’t believe what I had witnessed and just knew I needed to help,” Montes said. The woman “was bleeding a lot, screaming, and begged me to relieve the pressure around her stomach from the seatbelt.”

Montes immediately called 911 and then got a nearby resident to bring something to cut the seatbelt away from the injured woman’s midsection. Montes then applied pressure to the woman’s bleeding wounds, and sat with her and reassured her until first responders arrived.

Although Montes said she does not know the condition or identities of the injured people, she did say she was thankful to be in the right place at the right time and be able to help.

Pat Vincent-Collawn, chairman and CEO of PNM, took notice of Montes’ quick and clear-thinking response: “I am extremely proud of Estela,” she said. “She demonstrated our company’s values of taking care of the very people we serve in a time when she was needed the most.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » PNM worker helped injured crash victims

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Judge: GPS archives are not exempt from public record
ABQnews Seeker
District Attorney contended data a public ... District Attorney contended data a public safety matter
2
City sees 1st application for 'safe outdoor space'
ABQnews Seeker
Dawn Legacy Pointe aims to establish ... Dawn Legacy Pointe aims to establish site at Menaul, I-25
3
PNM worker helped injured crash victims
ABQnews Seeker
Even Estela Montes isn't quite sure ... Even Estela Montes isn't quite sure if she was acting on instinct or adrenaline; eithe ...
4
Jury convicts Fabian Gonzales on all counts
ABQnews Seeker
Gonzales is facing between 18 and ... Gonzales is facing between 18 and 40½ years in prison in Victoria Martens case that rocked Albuquerque
5
Former NM cannabis division head joins consulting firm
ABQnews Seeker
Thomson is joined by former CCD ... Thomson is joined by former CCD compliance manager Bobbi Martinez
6
APD: Suspect cut off ankle monitor
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department is looking ... The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a 20-year-old murder suspect who they ...
7
APD investigating fatal shooting south of UNM
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal ... Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in a neighborhood south of the University of New Mexico Monday night. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque ...
8
Jean Cocteau Cinema to host 'House of the Dragon' ...
ABQnews Seeker
It pays to have written the ... It pays to have written the source material. On Monday, the George R.R. Martin-owned Jean Cocteau Cinema announced it was hosting a special preview ...
9
Lobo hoops notes: Pitino completes staff with Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos have hired Tarvish ... The UNM Lobos have hired Tarvish Felton, formerly of Fresno State and Utah State, to complete its hoops coaching staff.