First Choice patients’ data exposed in breach

First Choice Community Healthcare patients’ personal information may have been compromised as part of a data security incident that occurred in March.

The Albuquerque-based health care organization on Monday sent out a notice to patients that were potentially impacted.

According to First Choice, the organization became aware of the incident on Mar. 27 and immediately engaged an independent cybersecurity firm to investigate the possible breach. The investigation revealed that a data breach had happened, and that “certain protected health information may have been accessed or acquired,” the company said in a news release.

First Choice followed up that investigation with a comprehensive review to identify what information and which patients were impacted. The comprehensive review showed that names, Social Security information, patient ID numbers, clinical treatment information and other details had been compromised.

First Choice set up a toll-free call center for patients that have questions and concerns related to the incident. The toll-free number is 1-833-423-1900 and the call center can be reached Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the organization’s news release.