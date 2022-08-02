 Black Fire recovery meeting on Aug. 10 for ranchers, farmers - Albuquerque Journal

Black Fire recovery meeting on Aug. 10 for ranchers, farmers

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

U.S. Forest Service post-fire specialist Dio Silva tests soil moisture in a high-burn severity area of the Black Fire. State and federal agencies will host a wildfire recovery meeting on Aug. 10 for ranchers and farmers in Sierra County. (Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service)

State and federal agriculture agencies will host a wildfire recovery meeting for Sierra County farmers and ranchers on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Winston Community Center on 387 Grafton Road in Winston. 

The Black Fire in southern New Mexico this year grew to more than 327,000 acres. 

According to the U.S. Forest Service, about 60% of the fire burned in the Gila and Aldo Leopold wilderness areas of the Gila National Forest.

Employees from New Mexico State University’s extension service, the Forest Service and the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency will give presentations and answer questions about disaster assistance funds and grazing alternatives in the burned area. 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Black Fire recovery meeting on Aug. 10 for ranchers, farmers

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Black Fire recovery meeting on Aug. 10 for ranchers, ...
ABQnews Seeker
State and federal agriculture agencies will ... State and federal agriculture agencies will host a wildfire recovery meeting for Sierra County farmers and ranchers on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. ...
2
NM firm builds Wi-Fi ‘hotspot’ for NASA moon station
ABQnews Seeker
Solstar technology enables Internet, phone connections ... Solstar technology enables Internet, phone connections in space
3
First Choice patients' data exposed in breach
ABQnews Seeker
The organization says it sent out ... The organization says it sent out a notice to affected patients
4
APD investigating fatal shooting south of UNM
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal ... Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in a neighborhood south of the University of New Mexico Monday night. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque ...
5
Virgin Galactic announces ‘astronaut campus’ in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Facility will host paying customers ahead ... Facility will host paying customers ahead of spaceflights
6
Firefighter Matthew King honored for courage, devotion, compassion and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rescue specialist with the Bernalillo County ... Rescue specialist with the Bernalillo County Fire Department, was one of four men killed in helicopter crash
7
Judge: GPS archives are not exempt from public record
ABQnews Seeker
District Attorney contended data a public ... District Attorney contended data a public safety matter
8
City sees 1st application for 'safe outdoor space'
ABQnews Seeker
Dawn Legacy Pointe aims to establish ... Dawn Legacy Pointe aims to establish site at Menaul, I-25
9
Automatic recounts in 6 NM counties confirm primary election ...
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE – Razor-thin margins ... SANTA FE – Razor-thin margins in six primary races triggered New Mexico's automatic recount law this