Black Fire recovery meeting on Aug. 10 for ranchers, farmers

State and federal agriculture agencies will host a wildfire recovery meeting for Sierra County farmers and ranchers on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Winston Community Center on 387 Grafton Road in Winston.

The Black Fire in southern New Mexico this year grew to more than 327,000 acres.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, about 60% of the fire burned in the Gila and Aldo Leopold wilderness areas of the Gila National Forest.

Employees from New Mexico State University’s extension service, the Forest Service and the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency will give presentations and answer questions about disaster assistance funds and grazing alternatives in the burned area.