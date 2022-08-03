 Officials: APS has made gains in right-sizing district - Albuquerque Journal

Officials: APS has made gains in right-sizing district

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Students board a school bus at Los Ranchos Elementary School in March. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Albuquerque Public Schools had to cut hundreds of positions last year to get where it is now.

But now with elementary, middle and high school teacher vacancies in the double digits, officials say the district is in a better place as it heads into the new school year.

“We’re looking pretty good, I’m excited,” Human Resources Chief Todd Torgerson said. “Normally our vacancy rate’s significantly higher than we are now.”

Several factors play into that, he said, including budget cuts, position eliminations and a drop in the overall number of teacher retirements.

Over 200 positions were cut last year, he said, which in part has meant consolidating students into larger classes and moving teachers around. A similar number retired last year, he said, noting that was a significant drop from retirement numbers in 2016, which were closer to 400.

Currently there are 38 open positions for elementary school teachers, 27 open positions for middle school teachers and 19 open positions in high schools, Torgerson said.

While APS wants to eventually get those positions filled, Torgerson said, the district will use long-term substitute teachers to plug the gap for now.

Kelly Education, an education staffing company that has worked with APS for several years, filled 89% of the district’s vacancies with substitutes last year, Strategic Account Manager Tricia Davis estimated.

There were around 200 open positions for general education teachers at this time last year, Torgerson said.

Still, with 122 positions currently open, the district needs special education teachers, Torgerson said. That said, the situation’s improved from this time last year, when the district had 276 open positions.

APS is also “always short teachers, especially in special education,” Superintendent Scott Elder noted.

APS also needs staff like custodians, Torgerson said. And Royce Binns, Student Transportation Services executive director, said the district still needs around 40 bus drivers.

In both cases, increased salaries — which in part were achieved through negotiations between APS and local unions, a spokeswoman said — are expected to help. Now, entry-level custodians are paid $15 per hour, and bus drivers’ wages begin around $20 per hour.

In April, Legislative Finance Committee analysts said APS needed to right-size, finding that while student enrollment has waned over the years, the district had hundreds more teachers and staff than it should.

Elder said APS will look at consolidating schools in the coming year, but didn’t provide details about where that may happen. He noted the district has “gotten to a point where there’s just not a lot of excess to trim.”

Extended learning time students start school on Thursday, according to the APS website. Students in schools on a traditional calendar have their first day next Wednesday.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Officials: APS has made gains in right-sizing district

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Officials: APS has made gains in right-sizing district
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public Schools had to cut ... Albuquerque Public Schools had to cut hundreds of positions last year to get where it is now. But now with elementary, middle and high ...
2
APD seizes 14,000 fentanyl pills, guns, silencers in separate ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police seized 14,000 fentanyl pills, firearm ... Police seized 14,000 fentanyl pills, firearm silencers, a Bernalillo County sheriff’s badge and nearly $30,000 in separate incidents — a traffic stop and warrant ...
3
Navajo dubbed 'Fistful of Dollars' to premiere at KiMo
ABQnews Seeker
'You shoot to kill, you better ... 'You shoot to kill, you better hit the heart.' These are the words spoken by Joe, played by Clint Eastwood in the 1964 Western, ...
4
TOP OF MIND: How has your experience accessing ​preventive ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: How has your experience accessing ​preventive health care changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began? Responses must include your ...
5
Black Fire recovery meeting on Aug. 10 for ranchers, ...
ABQnews Seeker
State and federal agriculture agencies will ... State and federal agriculture agencies will host a wildfire recovery meeting for Sierra County farmers and ranchers on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. ...
6
NM firm builds Wi-Fi ‘hotspot’ for NASA moon station
ABQnews Seeker
Solstar technology enables Internet, phone connections ... Solstar technology enables Internet, phone connections in space
7
First Choice patients' data exposed in breach
ABQnews Seeker
The organization says it sent out ... The organization says it sent out a notice to affected patients
8
APD investigating fatal shooting south of UNM
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal ... Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in a neighborhood south of the University of New Mexico Monday night. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque ...
9
Virgin Galactic announces ‘astronaut campus’ in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Facility will host paying customers ahead ... Facility will host paying customers ahead of spaceflights