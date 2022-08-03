Listen to that! It’s Halestorm coming to ABQ

Lately, Arejay Hale is dusting off the cobwebs.

After nearly two years of not performing on an all-out tour, it’s necessary.

“We’re on day two of a long series of travel days,” Hale says during a recent interview. “We just played in Charlotte, North Carolina and we’re on our way to Dallas. This is the first really big and long tour since COVID.”

Hale is a member of the rock band Halestorm. The band’s tour makes a stop in Albuquerque at Isleta Amphitheater at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.

Halestorm is co-headlining the tour with The Pretty Reckless with The Warning and Lilith Czar opening.

Halestorm is also touring in support of its May release, “Back From The Dead.”

The band released a video for the third single from the album, “Wicked Ways.” Additionally, frontwoman Lzzy Hale, Gibson Guitars’ first female brand ambassador, released her newest signature guitar at the end of May.

Hale, who is the band’s drummer, used the time off the road to work on himself — physically and mentally.

“Lockdown was the longest time I had been off since starting the band in 2009,” he says. “When we’re on tour, it’s easy to make unhealthy decisions. I used the time at home to rehab my body. I’m having problems with my right shoulder. I’m not getting any younger, so I’ve made the conscious effort to make healthier decisions for myself.”

Hale says each show on the tour so far has been incredible.

“We don’t take it for granted,” he says of being on tour. “We weren’t able to perform for a long time and it’s incredible to be doing this for a living.”

Halestorm worked on “Back From The Dead” during the majority of the pandemic.

The members spent time writing together on Zoom and separately while confined to their homes.

“We really got good at writing sessions over Zoom,” Hale says. “I was hitting up everyone I knew to do writing sessions. It was my opportunity to strengthen my songwriting muscle. I also took time to focus on singing. It was to my benefit to focus on producing, songwriting and singing.”

With five albums under its belt, Halestorm has plenty of songs to pull from to create a set list.

Hale says the challenge for the band is to make each performance count.

“We do a new set list every night so that the audience can feel that each show is unique,” he says. “It keeps it fun and interesting for us. When we toured in the U.K., it was ‘An Evening With Halestorm’ and we performed for nearly three hours. We were able to bust out our deep cuts. We’re prepared for this tour to be different each night.”

Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless

With The Warning, Lilith Czar

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4

WHERE: Isleta Amphitheater, 5601 University SE

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $35, plus fees at livenation.com