LAS CRUCES — New Mexico State has announced kickoff times for five of its six home football games — all of them except the Aug. 27 season opener vs. Nevada. The school said that will be announced in the coming days.

Most notably, the Oct. 15 battle with rival New Mexico kicks off at 6 p.m. So do games at Aggie Memorial vs. Hawaii (Sept. 24) and Florida International (Oct. 1). The Oct. 22 homecoming game vs. San Jose State begins at 4 p.m., and the home final Nov. 12 vs. Lamar is at 2 p.m.