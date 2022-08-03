El Paso outslugs Isotopes in series opener

‘TOPES WEDNESDAY: At El Paso

6:35 p.m.610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-5, 11.53) vs. a Chihuahua TBD

TUESDAY: The Chihuahuas plated runs in four of the first five innings, including a six-spot in the fourth, to claim game one of their series against the Isotopes, 13-9, at Southwest University Park in El Paso. (Click here for the box score, here for Pacific Coast League standings.)

The Isotopes tallied 12 hits, including five doubles and a homer. Jimmy Herron and Ryan Vilade led the way with three hits apiece. Sean Bouchard, Carlos Pérez and Coco Montes each drove in two runs while Montes recorded his 14th homer of the year.

NEXT HOME GAME: Aug. 9 vs. Reno, 6:35 p.m.