 El Paso outslugs Isotopes in series opener - Albuquerque Journal

El Paso outslugs Isotopes in series opener

By ABQJournal News Staff

‘TOPES WEDNESDAY: At El Paso

6:35 p.m.610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-5, 11.53) vs. a Chihuahua TBD

TUESDAY: The Chihuahuas plated runs in four of the first five innings, including a six-spot in the fourth, to claim game one of their series against the Isotopes, 13-9, at Southwest University Park in El Paso. (Click here for the box score, here for Pacific Coast League standings.)

The Isotopes tallied 12 hits, including five doubles and a homer. Jimmy Herron and Ryan Vilade led the way with three hits apiece. Sean Bouchard, Carlos Pérez and Coco Montes each drove in two runs while Montes recorded his 14th homer of the year.

NEXT HOME GAME: Aug. 9 vs. Reno, 6:35 p.m.

Home » From the newspaper » El Paso outslugs Isotopes in series opener

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
El Paso outslugs Isotopes in series opener
Featured Sports
'TOPES WEDNESDAY: At El Paso 6:35 p.m.610 ... 'TOPES WEDNESDAY: At El Paso 6:35 p.m.610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-5, 11.53) vs. a Chihuahua TBD TUESDAY: The Chihuahuas plated runs ...
2
Lobos-Aggies to kick off at 6 on Oct. 15
College
New Mexico State has announced kickoff ... New Mexico State has announced kickoff times for five of its six home football games — all of them except the Aug. 27 season ...
3
Yrene qualifies for jr. national tourney and it hits ...
Featured Sports
SANTA ANA PUEBLO – ... SANTA ANA PUEBLO – The congratulatory handshake and embrace between Notah Begay III and La C ...
4
Begay hears LIV questions -- here's how he answers
Featured Sports
SANTA ANA PUEBLO – ... SANTA ANA PUEBLO – Whether Notah Begay III is waiting for a flight, or in line ...
5
United welcomes league's Open Cup darling Sacramento for showdown
Featured Sports
Sacramento Republic FC has been the ... Sacramento Republic FC has been the toast of the USL Championship for the past week and rightfully s ...
6
Lobo hoops notes: Pitino completes staff with Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos have hired Tarvish ... The UNM Lobos have hired Tarvish Felton, formerly of Fresno State and Utah State, to complete its hoops coaching staff.
7
More than 15K flock to Isotopes Park for Cranston, ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and ... 'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, and more than 15,000 in the stands, enjoyed a fun Saturday night at Isotopes Park.
8
Eldorado hoops star Hines goes off for 67 in ...
Featured Sports
Bella Hines' Saturday morning was almost ... Bella Hines' Saturday morning was almost definitely better than your Saturday morning. ...
9
Moreno is back for United in time for game ...
Featured Sports
From Amando Moreno's perspective, Sunday is ... From Amando Moreno's perspective, Sunday is a perfect time for a comeback.New Mexico U ...