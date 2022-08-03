‘The Jubilee Pudding’ highlights the bakers and recipes honoring a queen

Thousands of bakers entered the chance to create a new pudding to mark Queen Elizabeth’s historic Platinum Jubilee.

Out of 5,000 entries, five were chosen to take part in the special, “The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking.”

The show will air at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will also stream on the PBS Video app.

The United Kingdom-based bakers are highlighted in the special that follows the competition, and celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne, in its search to find an original cake, tart or pudding fit for The Queen.

The results are chaired by food writer and television presenter, Dame Mary Berry, with the judging panel comprised of award-winning home bakers and professional chefs, authors, historians and pâtissiers.

Passionfruit and thyme frangipane tart

Prep time: Over 2 hours | Cook time: 30 minutes to 1 hour | Serves 12

For the pastry

230 grams/8¼ ounces plain flour, plus extra for dusting

125 grams/4½ ounces unsalted butter

75 grams/2¾ ounces icing sugar

1 free-range egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

3 tablespoons full-fat milk

For the frangipane

85 grams/3 ounces unsalted butter

85 grams/3 ounces caster sugar

85 grams/3 ounces ground almonds

15 grams/½ ounce plain flour

1 free-range egg

1 tablespoon amaretto

For the passionfruit jelly

175 milliliters/6 fluid ounces passionfruit juice (from approximately 8 very large passionfruit, sieved)

8 small thyme sprigs

12 grams/½ ounces powdered gelatin

70 milliliters /2½ fluid ounces cold water

150 grams/5½ ounces granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

For the cream cheese filling

340 grams/11¾ ounces cream cheese

Pinch salt

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

50 grams/1¾ ounces icing sugar

110 milliliters/3¾ fluid ounces double cream

To decorate

Handful of cherries, raspberries and blueberries

Few small mint leaves

Edible gold leaf (optional)

To make the pastry, mix the flour, butter and sugar in a stand mixer with a paddle attachment until the butter is broken down. Add the egg yolk, vanilla and milk, then mix until it comes together. Wrap in cling film and leave to rest for at least 30 minutes in the fridge.

Once chilled, roll out on a floured surface and line a 10 inch fluted tart tin (leaving an overhang). Put it back in the fridge for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Blind bake the pastry, filled with baking beans, for 15 minutes then remove the beans and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Let the pastry cool for 10 minutes.

To make the frangipane, put all of the ingredients in a bowl and mix until combined. Spread a thin layer in the tart shell and smooth before putting it in the oven. Cook for 20 minutes.

To make the passionfruit jelly, bring the passionfruit juice and thyme sprigs to a simmer in a saucepan, turn off the heat and leave for 30 minutes. Dissolve the gelatin in the cold water and set aside. Bring the passionfruit mixture back to a simmer, remove from the heat and then add the bloomed gelatin, sugar and vanilla paste and whisk until the gelatin has dissolved. Sieve the mixture into a bowl and leave to cool.

To make the cream cheese filling, put the cream cheese, salt, vanilla paste and icing sugar in a bowl, and whisk with an electric whisk until combined. In a separate bowl, whisk the double cream to soft peaks, then combine with the cream cheese mixture using a spatula. Measure 30 milliliters/1 fluid ounce from the passionfruit jelly liquid and mix this in until combined.

To assemble, once the tart is cool, use a vegetable peeler to shave the pastry overhang so it is level with the tin. Add the cream cheese mixture and spread it out evenly and as level as possible which should leave a small gap on the top for the jelly. Pour over the cool liquid jelly and chill in the fridge for at least 3 hours or overnight.

To decorate, top with whole cherries, raspberries, blueberries and a few mint leaves in a crescent shape along one side. Add some gold leaf to the fruit for extra pizzazz.

Rose falooda cake

Prep time: 1 to 2 hours | Cook time: 10 to 30 minutes | Serves 12

For the sponges

225 grams/8 ounces unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing

2 tablespoon full-fat milk

Few strands saffron

225 grams/8 ounces caster sugar

200 grams/7 ounces plain flour

25 grams/1 ounces cornflour

2½ teaspoons baking powder

Pinch salt

4 large free-range eggs, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the icing

1 teaspoon basil seeds

240 milliliter/8¾ fluid ounces double cream

120 grams/4¼ ounces icing sugar, sieved

500 grams/1 pound, 2 ounces mascarpone, at room temperature

4 tablespoons rose syrup

For the falooda

25 grams/1 ounces vermicelli noodles (½ nest)

1 teaspoon rose syrup

To assemble

2 tablespoon rose syrup

100 grams/3½ ounces rose petal jelly

100 grams/3½ ounces glacé fruits, finely chopped

25 grams/1 ounces flaked almonds

Edible flowers or rose petals

Flaked pistachios

Gold leaf (optional)

To make the sponges, preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease the sides of two 8 inch cake tins lightly with butter and line the bases with baking paper. Heat the milk, then add the saffron strands and leave to infuse and cool to room temperature.

Cream together the butter and sugar in a large bowl, whisking together until very light and fluffy. In another bowl, mix together the flour, cornflour, baking powder and salt.

One at a time, add an egg with a tablespoon of the flour mixture to the butter and sugar, mixing well between each addition. Scrape down the sides and gently but gradually whisk in the rest of the flour mixture, followed by the saffron milk and vanilla.

Divide the cake batter evenly between the two lined tins and smooth the tops. Bake for 20–25 minutes, or until the tops are golden and a toothpick inserted to the centre of the cakes comes out clean. Remove from the oven and leave on a rack to cool for 10 minutes before turning out, removing the baking paper and leaving to cool completely.

To make the icing, in a small bowl, soak the basil seeds in cold water for 15 minutes then drain through a sieve.

In a medium bowl, beat the cream and icing sugar together until thick then whisk in the mascarpone until smooth. Set 4 tablespoons aside in a small bowl and divide the rest into two bowls, one with slightly more than the other. To the bowl with slightly less fold in the basil seeds and 3 tablespoons rose syrup. Leave the larger bowl plain and to the small bowl with 4 tablespoons of the mixture in, add 1 tablespoon rose syrup. Put them all in the fridge to firm up for 20 minutes.

To make the falooda, cook the noodles in boiling water for 1 minute then drain and cool under cold running water. Leave to dry before mixing with the rose syrup.

To assemble, use a pastry brush to brush 1 tablespoon rose syrup onto the flat side of each sponge, then place one sponge syrup-side up onto a serving plate. Spread over most of the basil seed and rose cream then, using a piping bag with a wide plain nozzle, pipe the remaining cream all the way around the edge (to create a wall which will keep all the filling in place). Add the vermicelli mixture, rose petal jelly, chopped glacé fruit and almonds to the centre, then place the second sponge on top, syrup-side down.

Generously ice the top and sides with the plain bowl of cream, then use the small bowl of pink icing to create decorative pink streaks up the sides. Chill in the fridge for 1 hour or so to firm up. Cover with edible flowers or rose petals, flaked pistachios and gold leaf, if using.

Jubilee bundt cake

Prep time: 1 to 2 hours | Cook time: 1 to 2 hours | Serves 16

For the bundt cake

285 grams/10 ounces butter, softened

285 grams/10 ounces caster sugar

5 large free-range eggs

285 grams/10 ounces self-raising flour

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons full-fat milk

For the sponge

225 grams/8 ounces butter, softened, plus extra for greasing

225 grams/8 ounces caster sugar

4 large free-range eggs

225 grams/8 ounces self-raising flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons full-fat milk

For the jam

115 grams/4 ounces strawberries

115 grams/4 ounces raspberries

100 milliliters/3½ fluid ounces Dubonnet

225 grams/8 ounces granulated sugar

For the buttercream

285 grams/10 ounces butter, softened

500 grams/1 pound, 2 ounces icing sugar, sieved

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons full-fat milk

To decorate

Approximately 18 glacé cherries, halved

8 raspberries

8 blueberries

Icing sugar

Preheat the oven to 400 F. To make the bundt cake, in a mixer or large bowl mix together the butter and caster sugar until light and fluffy. Add one egg at a time with one tablespoon of flour. Mix until the egg is only just incorporated into the mix. Using a metal spoon, fold in the remaining flour a third at a time and finally fold through the vanilla and milk.

Transfer the mix to the bundt mold and cook for 45 minutes. Insert a skewer into the middle of the cake to check it is cooked. Use kitchen foil to cover the top should it need a little longer and to avoid it turning too brown on top. Leave to cool to room temperature then turn out of the mold and set aside.

To make the sponge, follow the same steps as for the bundt cake but using the measurements for the sponge. Grease a 9 inches springform cake tin and line with baking paper. Pour the mixture into the tin and cook for 30 minutes. Insert a skewer into the middle of the cake to check it is cooked. Use kitchen foil to cover the top should it need a little longer and to avoid it turning too brown on top. Leave to cool to room temperature then turn out of the tin and set aside.

To make the jam, chop the strawberries into quarters and put them in a bowl. Cover with the Dubonnet and let them soak for 10 minutes.

Strain the fruit, reserving the Dubonnet, and add them to a saucepan along with the raspberries, granulated sugar and 2 tablespoons of the reserved Dubonnet. Increase the heat to medium–high until the mixture has a full rolling boil. Reduce the heat to medium, stirring continuously, and simmer away for approximately 25 minutes or until the jam has thickened. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

To make the buttercream, use an electric mixer or whisk to beat the butter until light. Add a third of the icing sugar and continue to beat until well incorporated. Add the vanilla extract, milk and remaining icing sugar and mix until the buttercream is light and fluffy. This will take approximately 3 minutes.

To assemble, slice the sponge cake in half and spread all but 3 tablespoons of the jam on the bottom half of the sponge. Using a piping bag, pipe two thirds of the buttercream on top of the jam using a large star-shaped nozzle then place the other half of the sponge cake on top.

Trim the base of the bundt cake to ensure it is flat. Place the remaining jam into the center top of the sponge cake and place the bundt cake on top. Using the small star-shaped nozzle, pipe the reserved buttercream decoratively around the exposed sponge and place the halved cherries on top to cover the join between the sponge and the bundt. Use the remaining buttercream to stick the raspberries and blueberries in place — a raspberry on the very top of each bundt peak and the blueberries around the outside. Dust with icing sugar.

Lemon Swiss roll & amaretti trifle

Prep time: Over 2 hours | Cook time: 30 minutes to 1 hour | Serves 20

For the Swiss rolls

4 large free-range eggs

100 grams/3½ ounces caster sugar, plus extra for dusting

100 grams/3½ ounces self-raising flour, sieved

Butter, for greasing

For the lemon curd

4 large free-range egg yolks

135 grams/4¾ ounces granulated sugar

85 grams/3 ounces salted butter, softened

1 lemon, zest only

80 milliliters/2½ fluid ounces fresh lemon juice

For the St. Clement’s jelly

6 gelatin leaves

4 unwaxed lemons

3 oranges

150 grams/5½ ounces golden caster sugar

For the custard

425 milliliters/15 fluid ounces double cream

3 large free-range egg yolks

25 grams/1 ounce golden caster sugar

1 tablespoon cornflour

1 teaspoon lemon extract

For the amaretti biscuits

2 free-range egg whites

170 grams/6 ounces caster sugar

170 grams/6 ounces ground almonds

1 tablespoon amaretto

Butter or oil, for greasing

For the chunky mandarin coulis

4 cans mandarins, around 300 grams each

45 grams/1¾ ounces caster sugar

16 grams/½ ounces arrowroot (2 sachets)

½ lemon, juice only

For the jewelled chocolate bark

50 grams/1¾ ounces mixed peel

1 tablespoon caster sugar (optional)

200 grams/7 ounces white chocolate, broken into pieces

To assemble

600 milliliters/20 fluid ounces double cream

To make the Swiss rolls, preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease and line the 2 Swiss roll tins with baking paper. In a large bowl, beat the egg and sugar together with an electric hand whisk for approximately 5 minutes or until light and pale. Using a metal spoon, gently fold in the flour. Divide between the two tins and bake for 10–12 minutes or until the sponges are lightly golden and cooked through.

Sprinkle some extra caster sugar on two sheets of baking paper then turn the sponges out onto the sugared paper. Peel off the paper from the underside and, while still warm, roll them both up from the short end into a tight spiral using the paper to help. Leave to cool.

To make the lemon curd, place the egg yolks, granulated sugar, butter, lemon zest and lemon juice in a glass bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (don’t let the bowl touch the water). Whisk until combined and whisk continuously as the curd cooks until thickened. This should take about 15 minutes. Pour into a clean bowl and set aside to cool.

To make the St. Clement’s jelly, soak the gelatin leaves in cold water for 5 minutes to soften. Using a vegetable peeler, peel 6 strips from a lemon and 6 strips from an orange and put these into a saucepan with the sugar and 400 milliliters/14 fluid ounces water. Bring to a simmer over a medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat and discard the peel. Squeeze the water out of the gelatin and stir into the pan until dissolved then leave to cool. Squeeze the lemons and oranges, so you have 150 milliliters/5 fluid ounces of both lemon and orange juice. Stir into the pan then strain the jelly through a fine sieve into a jug and chill until cool but not set.

To make the custard, place the cream in a saucepan over a gentle heat and bring it up to simmer, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon. In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, sugar, cornflour and lemon extract, then gradually pour the hot cream into the bowl whilst whisking continuously. Immediately return the whole lot back to the saucepan and continue whisking over a gentle heat until the custard is thick and smooth. Pour the custard into a jug or bowl, cover the surface with greaseproof paper and leave to cool.

To make the amaretti biscuits, preheat the oven to 350 F. In a large bowl, beat the egg whites until firm. Mix the sugar and almonds gently into it. Add the amaretto and fold in gently until you have a smooth paste.

Place some baking paper on a baking tray and lightly brush with butter or oil. Using a teaspoon, place small heaps of the mixture approximately ¾ inch apart, as they will expand during cooking. Bake for approximately 15–20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

To make the chunky mandarin coulis, strain two cans of mandarins. Discard the juice and put the fruit into a saucepan with the sugar and heat gently until broken down. Remove from the heat. In a small bowl, slake the arrowroot with 2 tablespoons cold water then add to the warm mandarins. Add the lemon juice and mix well before pouring into a large bowl. Strain the remaining two cans of mandarins and add the fruit to the bowl then leave to cool completely.

To make the jewelled chocolate bark, if the peel feels wet or sticky, roll in the caster sugar to absorb any moisture. Melt the white chocolate in a bowl sitting over a saucepan of gently simmering water. Pour the white chocolate onto a baking tray lined with baking paper and scatter over the mixed peel. Leave to set then break into shards.

To assemble, unroll the cooled Swiss rolls and spread with the lemon curd. Roll back up again and slice one into 1 inch slices and place upright around the bottom edge of the trifle dish so the swirl is visible. Slice the other Swiss roll into thicker pieces and use these to fill the bottom of the dish, ensuring the top is roughly the same level as the slices that line the edge. Use off-cuts of sponge to fill any gaps.

Pour the St. Clement’s jelly over the Swiss roll layer and set aside in the fridge to completely set. This will take approximately 3 hours. Once set, pour over the custard then arrange a single layer of amaretti biscuits, keeping a few back for the top. Pour over the mandarin coulis. In a large bowl, whip the double cream until soft peaks form then spoon this over the coulis. Crumble over the reserved amaretti biscuits and decorate with the chocolate bark shards.

RECIPE TIPS: As a shortcut for this recipe, you can use ready-made versions for most of the components and just make the Swiss rolls and mandarin coulis from scratch. For the lemon curd, use 300 grams/10½ ounces ready-made lemon curd. Instead of the St. Clement’s jelly, use 1 packet of lemon-flavored jelly and follow the packet instructions to make 568 milliliters/1 pint. For the custard, use 500 milliliters/⅛ fluid ounces ready-made custard. For the biscuits, use 100 grams/3½ ounces ready-made amaretti biscuits.

Instead of making the jewelled chocolate bark, you can finish this trifle by scattering over the reserved amaretti biscuits, mixed peel and 50 grams/1¾ ounces white chocolate chunks.

Four Nations pudding

Prep time: Over 2 hours | Cook time: 30 minutes to 1 hour | Serves 12

For the fruit compôte

100 grams/3½ ounces rhubarb

50 grams/1¾ ounces strawberries

50 grams/1¾ ounces raspberries

1 tablespoon caster sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Welsh cakes

115 grams/4 ounces plain flour, plus extra for dusting

¼ tsp baking powder

45 grams/1¾ ounces caster sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

50 grams/1¾ ounces unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

45 grams/1¾ ounces currants

½ free-range egg, beaten

Salt

For the biscuit base

40 grams/1½ ounces butter

40 grams/1½ ounces caster sugar

40 grams/1½ ounces ground almonds

½ free-range egg, beaten

35 grams/1¼ ounces dark chocolate, melted

For the white chocolate mousse

10 grams leaf gelatin

600 milliliters/20 fluid ounces whipping cream

300 grams/10½ ounces white chocolate

To decorate

250 grams/9 ounces strawberries

125 grams/4½ ounces raspberries

Edible flowers

To make the fruit compôte, chop the rhubarb and strawberries into small pieces — no bigger than ½ inch in size. Place in a saucepan with the raspberries, sugar and vanilla then bring to the boil. Leave to cook for 5 minutes until the fruit has softened but still holds its shape then set aside to cool. Once cooled, pipe or spoon into 10 small 1½ inch semi-sphere molds and freeze for a minimum of 2 hours. Pass any remaining compôte through a sieve and refrigerate.

To make the Welsh cakes, put the flour, baking powder, sugar, cinnamon and a pinch of salt into a bowl. Then, rub in the butter until the mix is crumbly. Stir through the currants and the egg until you have a soft dough.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough until approximately ½ inch thick. Cut out rounds using a ½ inch cutter, rerolling any excess. Grease a large frying pan with butter and place over a medium heat. Cook the Welsh cakes for about 3 minutes on each side, until golden brown and cooked through. Leave to cool.

To make the biscuit base, preheat the oven to 400 F. Once the Welsh cakes are cool, blitz 3 of them in a food processor until they become a fine crumb.

Cream together the butter, sugar, ground almonds and the egg, then mix in the melted chocolate and blitzed Welsh cakes until it forms a dough. The mixture will be sticky so roll between two sheets of baking paper until it is the thickness of a pound coin and just a bit larger than the size of the base of the 8 inch savarin mold. Remove the top sheet of baking paper.

Transfer the remaining sheet of baking paper with the rolled out dough onto on a baking tray. Bake for 15 minutes. Whilst still hot, place the savarin mold on top of the biscuit and use as a template to cut out a 8 inch disc. Cut out the central circle too so you are left with a biscuit ring that matches the shape of the savarin mold. For ease, cut this ring into 4 quarters so you can add it to the base of the pudding when it is ready.

To make the white chocolate mousse, soak the gelatin leaves in cold water. Meanwhile bring 150 milliliters/5 fluid ounces whipping cream to a gentle boil. Once the gelatin leaves have bloomed, squeeze the water from them and add to the boiled cream, stirring to make sure it all dissolves. Finely chop the white chocolate and place in a large bowl then pour over the hot cream. Stir until all of the chocolate has completely melted then set aside to cool.

In a separate bowl, whisk the remaining 450 milliliters/16 fluid ounces whipping cream to soft peaks then fold it into the melted white chocolate. Use a piping bag or spoon to neatly pipe the mixture into the silicone pudding mold then tap the whole thing on the work surface a couple of times to knock out any air bubbles. Gently remove the frozen fruit compôte from the molds then insert them into the mousse, pressing them down but not far enough that they poke through the sides or top. Add the quarters of the biscuit to cover the base and press gently. Freeze the whole pudding for a minimum of 3 hours, or ideally overnight.

To decorate, carefully turn out the pudding onto a large plate 30 minutes before serving, gently peeling away the silicone mold. Toss the strawberries and raspberries in the reserved blitzed fruit compôte then use to decorate, along with some edible flowers.

RECIPE TIPS: As a shortcut for the fruit inserts, use 200 grams/7 ounces ready-made mixed fruit compôte. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the compôte for later, then divide the rest between the molds. If you don’t have any semi-sphere molds, you can freeze the mixture in 10 small ice cube holes instead.

If you don’t have time to make your own, you can use 100 grams/3½ ounces (approximately 3) ready-made Welsh cakes instead.

Using a silicone mold for the pudding will make it easier to remove. If you’re using a metal savarin mold, line the mold with cling film before using, then leave at room temperature for a few minutes to warm a little before turning out as above, using the cling film to help you remove the pudding.

