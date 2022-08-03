Man killed in ABQ Monday night was Española official

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Family members have identified a man who was shot and killed Monday night in a neighborhood south of the University of New Mexico as 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain — a former field organizer for the Melanie Stansbury campaign for congress and the planning & land use director for the city of Española.

His older brother Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain told the Journal that Muhammad Afzaal lived in a second-story apartment on the 400 block of Cornell, south of Coal SE, and commuted to Española every day. Muhammad Afzaal had been taking care of Muhammad Imtiaz’s two children, ages 12 and 8, Monday evening, and when their father got home he stepped outside, likely to make a phone call.

When he never returned Muhammad Imtiaz began to get worried and several hours later he called the police and told them his brother was missing. Detectives told him Muhammad Afzaal had been killed.

“My brother — he was such a decent, lively young man, an unmarried person involved with the community, all the time helping everyone,” Muhammad Imtiaz said. “So what is the motive. Why did they shot him? So if he’s shot, how are we safe?”

Muhammad Imtiaz said he hasn’t gotten many answers from the police but neighbors told him they saw a car pull up next to his brother and fire first one shot, then five or six more.

In a short news release Monday night, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman said officers were called to the area for a shooting around 9:23 p.m. and when they arrived they found a man had been killed. An APD spokeswoman confirmed Muhammad Afzaal’s identity but said there is no additional information she could provide.

Muhammad Afzaal grew up in Pakistan and studied law and human resource management at the University of Punjab.

His brother, Muhammad Imtiaz, a prosecutor in Pakistan, moved to New Mexico to study law in 2014 and Muhammad Afzaal followed in 2017. He got a master’s and bachelor’s degrees in community and regional planning from the University of New Mexico and was the president of the Graduate and Professional Student Association.

Jordan Yutzy, the Española city manager, said Muhammad Afzaal had worked for the city for just shy of a year — Tuesday was to be his one year anniversary. In a news release, Yutzy said “it appears Muhammad was randomly targeted in a senseless act of violence.”

He said the city owned a house that Muhammad Afzaal could live in and he was supposed to move this weekend. He had already begun moving some furniture.

“He is going to be truly missed by the city,” Yutzy said. “He was very smart, very dedicated, and really cared about the community as a whole. His will be very big shoes for the city to fill.”

In a statement Stansbury, now a U.S. representative, said he was a “beloved son and brother, urban planner, and shining light” who was lost to senseless gun violence.

“New Mexico is lucky that Muhammad chose our state as his home after immigrating from Pakistan,” Stansbury said. “His contributions to our communities stretch beyond what we can say here. As a dedicated urban planner for Española, he was committed to making our public spaces work for every person and cleaning up legacy pollution. Our team was privileged every day to witness firsthand Muhammad’s passion for lifting up the voices of our community members and celebrating their contributions, accomplishments, and dreams.”