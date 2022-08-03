CW’s ‘Walker: Independence’ filming in Santa Fe

A prequel to the CW hit “Walker” has found a home in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Film Office announced on Wednesday that “Walker: Independence” has begun filming in and around Santa Fe. The pilot to the series was filmed earlier this year in Santa Fe.

According to the CW, the series will premiere on Oct. 6.

“Walker: Independence,” is set in the late 1800s, it follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West.

On her quest for revenge, Walker crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Walker and Rawlins’ journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams.

The newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

The series stars Katherine McNamara, Matt Barr, Katie Findlay, Greg Hovanessian, Philemon Chambers, Justin Johnson Cortez, and Lawrence Kao.

“Walker: Independence” is directed by Larry Teng. It is produced by Seamus Kevin Fahey, Anna Fricke, Larry Teng, Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore and Laura Terry.

According to the NM Film Office, the production will employ approximately 275 New Mexico crew members, over 14 New Mexico resident actors, and approximately 3,500 New Mexico background talent.